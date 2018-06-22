094: YouTube Memberships, Samsung Android Go, Knowledge Panels | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got YouTube adding $5/month channel memberships, Samsung testing its first Android Go phone, and Google allowing more entities to edit Knowledge Panels, and the latest deals from 9to5Toys.
Links:
- YouTube touts 1.9B monthly logged-in viewers, adds $5/month Channel Memberships, merch integration, more
- Samsung is apparently testing an Android Go smartphone in ‘dozens of markets’
- Google allowing more organizations, people suggest edits to their Search Knowledge Panels
- Nanoleaf’s Aurora Rhythm Kit falls to the lowest we’ve seen this year at $180 ($50 off)
- Samsung’s 128GB EVO+ microSDXC Card gets 35% price drop to $36 shipped
- This week’s Anker sale at Amazon includes Alexa speakers, cables, USB hubs, more
