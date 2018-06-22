Samsung is apparently testing an Android Go smartphone in ‘dozens of markets’

Android Go made a splash earlier this year at MWC, but many big names in the Android industry haven’t done anything with the project just yet. Now, it seems that Samsung is getting ready to bring its first Android Go device to consumers, and it’s apparently being tested in quite a few markets.

According to SamMobile, the Samsung SM-J260 is going to be the company’s first Android Go device, and it’s already being tested in markets all around the globe. Benchmarks from earlier this year on that handset gave the first indication that this would be an Android Go device, revealing low-end specifications similar to other Android Go handsets.

Now, the SM-J260 is being tested under multiple regional model numbers around the globe. This includes European, Latin American, and Asian markets. Some notable countries on the list include the UK, Italy, Russia, Argentina, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and many others.

It’s still unclear when Samsung plans to launch this device, but clearly, testing is well underway. Hopefully, we’ll hear more in the coming weeks.

