Android P Beta 2/DP3 is now available to Nokia 7 Plus users

Google surprised us all back at I/O when it revealed that, for the first time, its developer preview of the next version of Android would be available for devices that aren’t Pixels. That included the popular Nokia 7 Plus, and now, an updated build is available for those users.

Since I/O and the first beta release of Android P, Google has updated the build available to Pixel users with a few new features, as well as finalized APIs and more. That build has been on Pixel devices for a couple of weeks, but since other companies are handling updates for their own devices, things have been delayed on non-Pixel devices.

This week, the Nokia 7 Plus is picking up those updates as LoveNokia points out. Currently, this update can only be installed manually, but an OTA should be available fairly soon. Nokia notes this update as “DP2” in its changelog, but it carries the features and changes added in Google’s third developer preview, as well as June’s security patch level.

