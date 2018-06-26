9to5Toys Lunch Break: Qi Charging Pads $8.50, Master & Dynamic Headphones $170 off, Hiking Laptop Backpack $28, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Enjoy Qi charging all over the house for just $8.50/each w/ these RAVPower pads
Master & Dynamic On-Ear Headphones up to $170 off for today only: $130 shipped
Hiking Laptop Backpack that’s great for camping & travel at $28 (Reg. up to $40)
Pick up Anker’s top-rated 10-ft. Powerline+ Lightning Cable for $14, more from $4
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Superhero bundles, 4K films from $5, Pride sale, more
Amazon Fire TV Cube Review: The promise of a voice-controlled future not yet delivered
Review: LG’s latest 27-inch USB-C 4K monitor is great for Mac users w/ HDMI, HDR, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Brother’s AiO Laser Printer w/ Google Cloud Print is perfect for home offices: $100 shipped
- Bring home your own friendly neighborhood Sphero Spider-Man for $35 (Reg. $65)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB Wall Charger $9 Prime shipped, more
- Flip Grip is a Kickstarter that holds your Switch vertically for arcade-style gaming
- Safely surf the web and unlock online content with Ivacy VPN for $35
- Save 10% on iTunes gift cards w/ email delivery via PayPal
- Huge gift card deals from 20% off: GameStop, Domino’s, Airbnb, many more
- Get even deeper deals on Xbox games & DLC w/ 15% off gift cards from $21
- Grab a Sabrent Dual-USB Wall Charger for under $6 in today’s Gold Box, more
- The wildly-popular Instant Pot 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker drops to $90 (Reg. $130), today only
- These solar-powered lights are great for emergencies or summer nights from $11
- Amazon’s Gold Box is offering 25% off select nail dryers & accessories from $18
- Get the yard in shape w/ Mac’s best-selling garden cart/wagon for $50 shipped
- HDHomeRun’s Quatro Tuner lets you watch HDTV on 4 devices at once: $110.50 (26% off)
- Pelican’s watertight 1650 Case with foam set falls to $180 shipped (Reg. $260)
- Conair iStubble Flexhead Trimmer + 10 attachments drops to $20 for today only
- Express workwear sale offers up to 50% off suits, dress shirts, pants, accessories, more
- This Alexa-controlled robotic vacuum can even take care of mopping at $200 (15% off)
- Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $39, Yakuza 0 $16, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Baldur’s Gate II, Scanner App, more
- Replace 8 remotes with the Logitech Harmony 650 at $33 shipped (Reg. up to $50)
- Williams Sonoma’s Fourth of July Sale: up to 75% off cookware, utensils, more
- Today only, Lands’ End takes 50% off swim styles for entire family w/ prices from $13
- Enjoy 3-years of PureVPN’s service for under $2/mo. and protect yourself online
- You can grab a Serta 25″ Canopy Pet Bed for just $20 Prime shipped today
- DSW Clearance Event offers up to 75% off Cole Haan, Sperry, Reebok, New Balance, more
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sonnet discounts its Apple-approved eGPU chassis, now priced from $199
Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20
Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC
- LEGO’s latest Infinity War BrickHeadz bring Groot and Rocket into the spotlight
- SmartDesk is an AiO workstation with three 24″ screens, an Intel Core i7 PC, more
- LEGO unveils two new Harry Potter kits from ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’
- Samsung packs 8TB into its new PCIe 4.0 SSD sporting 3,100MB/s read speeds, more
- Bethesda looks to put the kibosh on new Westworld game, claims Fallout Shelter code stolen
- Kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home: The best hubs, switches, sensors and more
- Assemble Aquaman and Storm in LEGO’s 197-piece DC Superheroes SDCC-exclusive set
- Get ready for Fourth of July with apparel, swimsuits & accessories under $20
- Loupedesk+ gives you customizable buttons, dials, and sliders for faster photo editing
- Meet Polymega, a modular console that can play just about any retro game in your collection
- Bonfire season is upon us! Here are must-haves under $35 for a great night
- Aquio packs an iHome Bluetooth speaker into new water bottle, eliminating an item in your bag
- AMC announces Stubs A-List for $20/mo, includes 3 movies of any format per week
- HBO launches new voice-controlled Westworld game for Alexa devices
- Our top recommended gear for new parents from $8
- Everything needed to make beach days even better under $30
- GE debuts its latest Z-Wave Plus Dimmer Switch with capacitive touch control and more
- Get ready to take control of Westworld as game hits iOS and Android this week
- Nintendo demos a dual-Switch mode giving a very unique style of gameplay
- Review: Kano’s Computer Kit is an intuitive and charming way to learn how to code
- Rabbit Charger gives new meaning to ‘rabbit ears,’ charges 2 devices at once
- LEGO debuts new 203-piece Millennium Falcon cockpit as this year’s SDCC-exclusive set
- 9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2018 Awards
- Nyko’s new Labo-like cardboard kit lets you assemble an arcade cabinet for your Switch
- The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more