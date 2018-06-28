9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Assistant Smart Plugs $15, Sony Bluetooth Speaker $60, 55″ 4K UHDTV $250, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save 25% on these Alexa & Assistant-enabled Smart Plugs from $15 Prime shipped
Sony’s made-for-summer XB20 Bluetooth Speaker $60 via Amazon (Reg. $80)
Sceptre’s budget-friendly 55-inch 4K UHDTV returns to all-time low at $250
Save 10% on iTunes gift cards w/ email delivery via PayPal
Huge gift card deals from 20% off: GameStop, Domino’s, Airbnb, many more
Get even deeper deals on Xbox games & DLC w/ 15% off gift cards from $21
Pick up Anker’s top-rated 10-ft. Powerline+ Lightning Cable for $14, more from $4
Amazon Fire TV Cube Review: The promise of a voice-controlled future not yet delivered
Review: LG’s latest 27-inch USB-C 4K monitor is great for Mac users w/ HDMI, HDR, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Withings Activité Steel Activity/Sleep Tracking Watch now $75 today at Amazon
- CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 3 16GB Kit drops to $50 Prime shipped (Reg. $65)
- Amazon has Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones from $205 (Reg. up to $350)
- Apple’s 2016 12-inch MacBook 512GB discounted to $1,000, today only
- Dell 31.5″ 1080p LED Display Monitor for $160 (Cert. Refurb, up to $100 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Steel 6-foot Lightning Cable 2-pack $12, more
- These Aukey LED Desk lamps make great additions to your workspace from $26
- B&H has this ASUS 15-inch Gaming PC 2.2GHz/8GB/128GB+1TB for $799, today only
- MacBook-friendly backpack w/ built-in charging port now $30 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Sony’s popular MDR-V6 Headphones are down to $59 shipped right now (Reg. $75)
- Protect your Apple Watch during outdoor activities w/ this $3 case via Amazon
- Save 20% on Honeywell’s 7-Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat at $40 shipped
- Amazon’s new dock turns its tablets into an Echo Show + Fire HD 10 Kids coming in July
- Add Romer-G keys to your desk w/ Logitech’s Mechanical Keyboard: $90 (Reg. $135)
- LEGO Ideas debuts 2,300-piece Voltron, the biggest buildable LEGO mech ever
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Call of Duty, Remote Drive for Mac, more
- Construction Simulator 2 for iOS matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $4)
- Save big during the Perry Ellis July 4th Sale w/ 40% off select dress shirts, pants, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 Gold $16, Rainbow Six Siege $30, more
- Eddie Bauer 4th of July promo offers 50% off sitewide w/ deals from $10: vests, t-shirts, more
- Caribou Coffee products from $10: french press, stainless steel kettle, more
- Delsey, Samsonite & more are up to 70% off during eBags 4th of July event
- Joe’s New Balance celebrates w/ up to 70% off in preparation for Independance Day
- Bring home a Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for $230 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $650)
- K-Beauty & personal care products for as low as $6 Prime shipped in Amazon’s Gold Box
- Nordstrom’s Summer Markdowns are live with deals from $12: adidas, Tory Burch, UGG, more
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Ready or not, Amazon launches back-to-school store w/ curated picks, more
Hands-on: Mario Kart 8 pairs perfectly with Nintendo Labo’s cardboard accessories
Have a physical copy of Fornite? It may be worth a fortune on Amazon
- Sony might actually allow Fortnite online cross-play w/ Xbox, Nintendo, more
- LG’s much-anticipated B8 OLED 4K TVs w/ Google Assistant are now available
- Your ticket to Hogwarts has arrived: LEGO debuts 22 Harry Potter Collectible Minifigures
- The Fiiz is a stylish bike that can be folded in 20 seconds and disassembled without tools
- Sonnet discounts its Apple-approved eGPU chassis, now priced from $199
- Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20
- Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC
- Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations
- Grab a new scent for summer! The best perfume and cologne from top brands
- Huawei’s MateBook D is a mid-range laptop with decently impressive specs
- Flip Grip is a Kickstarter that holds your Switch vertically for arcade-style gaming
- Oculus’ new TV experience lets you watch Hulu & Netflix on a virtual 180″ bezel-less display
- LEGO’s latest Infinity War BrickHeadz bring Groot and Rocket into the spotlight
- SmartDesk is an AiO workstation with three 24″ screens, an Intel Core i7 PC, more
- LEGO unveils two new Harry Potter kits from ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’
- Samsung packs 8TB into its new PCIe 4.0 SSD sporting 3,100MB/s read speeds, more
- Bethesda looks to put the kibosh on new Westworld game, claims Fallout Shelter code stolen
- Kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home: The best hubs, switches, sensors and more
- Assemble Aquaman and Storm in LEGO’s 197-piece DC Superheroes SDCC-exclusive set
- Get ready for Fourth of July with apparel, swimsuits & accessories under $20
- Loupedesk+ gives you customizable buttons, dials, and sliders for faster photo editing
- Meet Polymega, a modular console that can play just about any retro game in your collection
- Bonfire season is upon us! Here are must-haves under $35 for a great night
- Aquio packs an iHome Bluetooth speaker into new water bottle, eliminating an item in your bag
- AMC announces Stubs A-List for $20/mo, includes 3 movies of any format per week
- HBO launches new voice-controlled Westworld game for Alexa devices
- Our top recommended gear for new parents from $8
- Everything needed to make beach days even better under $30
- GE debuts its latest Z-Wave Plus Dimmer Switch with capacitive touch control and more
- Get ready to take control of Westworld as game hits iOS and Android this week
- Nintendo demos a dual-Switch mode giving a very unique style of gameplay
- Review: Kano’s Computer Kit is an intuitive and charming way to learn how to code
- Rabbit Charger gives new meaning to ‘rabbit ears,’ charges 2 devices at once
- LEGO debuts new 203-piece Millennium Falcon cockpit as this year’s SDCC-exclusive set
- 9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2018 Awards
- Nyko’s new Labo-like cardboard kit lets you assemble an arcade cabinet for your Switch
- The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more