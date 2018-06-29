Friday Five: Why you should buy the OnePlus 6 [Video]

There are obviously lots of phones on the market, but finding the one that suits your needs can be tough. Now that we’ve reviewed the OnePlus 6, let’s take a look at 5 reasons you should consider buying it.

The Build

One big reason for picking up the OnePlus 6 is its build. Following the trends of 2018, OnePlus has adopted a glass/metal build and it looks excellent. The base “Mirror Black” variant is just like any other glass-backed smartphone with a shiny back, but the “Midnight Black” and “Silk White” options instead go for a matte coating. Personally, I think that’s what looks best, but regardless of what you buy, the build is sturdy and good-looking. What more can you ask for?

The Software

Software is pretty much what makes or breaks a smartphone if you ask me, and OnePlus is one of the best in the game outside of Google itself. The company’s take on Android, OxygenOS, is a very light skin over what you’d find on the likes of a Pixel, but it comes with tons of customization options, welcome UI tweaks, and some handy added features. Along with that, OnePlus is one of the few Android OEMs actually taking updates seriously.

The Display

There’s one area no phone can really afford to skimp on and that’s the display. Google’s Pixel 2 XL is a bit hard to recommend just because of its sub-par display, but OnePlus absolutely nails it on its latest device yet again. The 6.28-inch OLED display on the OnePlus 6 is fairly bright, has excellent colors, and is sharp despite being only 1080p. For its price, I don’t think you can get any better than this, as long as you can live with a notch.

The Headphone Jack

The past couple of years have seen a whole lot of trends pop up in the smartphone industry, but none are more absurd than the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack. While not everyone is really using that jack all the time, removing it is certainly a pain point for some users. Luckily, OnePlus isn’t taking it away on the OnePlus 6.

The Price

Finally, the absolutely biggest reason why you should be buying the OnePlus 6 is the price point. With a Snapdragon 845, 6/8GB of RAM, 64/128/256GB of storage, a great display, solid camera setup, and killer performance all wrapped up in a premium build, this phone could easily compete in price with the Pixels and iPhones of the world. Instead, OnePlus keeps pricing minimal, starting things off at just $529. You simply can’t beat that.