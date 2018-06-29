Google Pay adds support for 63 new banks, PayPal Mastercard

Google Pay supports an ever-growing number of banks around the world, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down. Today, Google has updated its list of supported institutions cards to add a whopping 63 new banks and Synchrony’s PayPal Mastercard.

Considering Google announced that it would support in-store and in-app payments using PayPal in April and launched that functionality last month, it’s not surprising to see PayPal Mastercard jump from the list of “unsupported cards” from Synchrony to “supported cards”.

But there are also several dozen entirely new banks added to the list today, bringing the total number of supported banks well beyond 1400. You can find the list of 63 new ones below and the entirety of supported banks over at Google Pay’s support site.