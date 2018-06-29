Google Pay adds support for 63 new banks, PayPal Mastercard

Google Pay supports an ever-growing number of banks around the world, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down. Today, Google has updated its list of supported institutions cards to add a whopping 63 new banks and Synchrony’s PayPal Mastercard.
Considering Google announced that it would support in-store and in-app payments using PayPal in April and launched that functionality last month, it’s not surprising to see PayPal Mastercard jump from the list of “unsupported cards” from Synchrony to “supported cards”.
But there are also several dozen entirely new banks added to the list today, bringing the total number of supported banks well beyond 1400. You can find the list of 63 new ones below and the entirety of supported banks over at Google Pay’s support site.
- Aeroquip Credit Union
- Affiliated Bank
- AllSouth Federal Credit Union
- American Bank & Trust Company (LA)
- AuburnBank
- Audubon State Bank
- Azura Credit Union
- Bangor Federal Credit Union
- Barrington Bank & Trust
- Beverly Bank & Trust
- Cape Cod 5 Cents Savings
- Citizens Bank (TN)
- Citizens National Bank of Albion
- Classic Bank
- Crystal Lake Bank & Trust
- D.L. Evans Bank
- First Bank and Trust (LA)
- First Community Bank of Heartland, Inc
- First Federal Savings Bank of Lincolnton
- First National Bank of Fort Smith
- First Volunteer Bank of Tennessee
- Forreston State Bank
- Glacier Bank
- Goodfield State Bank
- Gratiot Community Credit Union
- H-E-B Federal Credit Union
- Hinsdale Bank & Trust
- HNB National Bank
- Home Town Bank (VA)
- Interra Credit Union
- Lake Forest Bank & Trust
- Libertyville Bank & Trust
- LNB Community Bank
- Maspeth Federal Savings and Loan Asso
- Mid-Atlantic FCU
- Midwest Bank
- National Bank
- Northbrook Bank & Trust
- Northway Bank
- Old Plant Trail Community
- OneUnited Bank
- People’s Bank & Trust
- Putnam Bank
- Scott Credit Union
- Shaumburg Bank & Trust
- Springs Valley Bank & Trust
- St. Charles Bank & Trust
- State Bank of the Lakes
- Teachers Federal Credit Union
- The Bank of Elk River
- The State Bank (MI)
- Town Bank
- TruChoice FCU
- United Bank (AL)
- Unity One Credit Union
- U.S. Postal Service FCU
- Vantage Bank
- Veridian CU
- Village Bank & Trust
- Wheaton Bank & Trust Company
- White River CU
- Wintrust Bank
- Yampa Valley Bank