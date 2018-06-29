There’s a Google Glass talk on the Cloud Next 2018 schedule

Google today published the schedule of events for its Cloud Next 2018 conference, and among the many talks is one titled “AI on Google Glass Drives the Factory to the Future”. Yes, that’s right, Google Glass Enterprise Edition is making the cut as the subject of an entire talk at a Google event.

It goes without saying that this has nothing to do with the ill-fated consumer Glass we’re all familiar with — rather, the talk is about how Plataine using Glass EE and Google DialogFlow to power a smart factory solution.

Here’s a chunk of the description for the talk, which is being headed up by Google Cloud’s Jennifer Bennet and Plataine’s Anat Karni:

The Collaboration between Google Cloud and Plataine combines top AI methods, machine learning technologies and manufacturing expertise to drive the factory into the future. In this session, we will demo how Google’s DialogFlow™ and Google Glass are incorporated into Plataine’s smart factory solutions offering operators and managers innovative communication methods with advanced digital assistants.

Interestingly, too, this isn’t the only event which will have some relevance to Google’s (or should I say Alphabet X’s) head computer. Another talk hosted by a group of guys from CAMP3 also had mention of Glass in its description.

From the Cloud to Glass, farmers now have millions of vital images and data points available to them within seconds. In this session, you’ll learn how products such as the Google Cloud Platform, TensorFlow and AutoML are working in the field, as well as how you can use them across any industry to make a profound difference for your business.

You can head over to the Cloud Next 2018 website to check out the full schedule of events, and our Abner Li is going to be on the ground next month… just in case something interesting happens.