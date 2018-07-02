9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy July 4th Sale, Sony Xperia XZ1 32GB $360, Samsung 7-inch Galaxy Tab A 8GB $100, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy July 4th sale arrives w/ $250 off MacBooks, iPhone deals, Philips Hue, TVs, more
Get Sony’s Xperia XZ1 Compact 32GB Android Smartphone for $360 shipped ($80 off)
Samsung’s 7-inch Galaxy Tab A 8GB returns to the lowest this year at $100 ($30 off)
Hands-on: Alpine’s HALO9 CarPlay/Android Auto receiver offers a unique & premium experience
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon Gold Box highlighted by NETEAR Arlo Pro 2 Security System for $483 (Reg. $680)
- Belkin’s Valet Power Bank keeps your Apple Watch charged on-the-go: $73 (Reg. $100)
- DODOcase 4th of July –$25 off $100 orders: iPhone cases, MacBook covers, more
- Best Buy is blowing out cert. refurb Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models, today only
- iHome’s nifty bedside dock gives your Echo Dot improved audio for $40 shipped
- Samsung’s 55-inch QLED Curved Smart UHDTV gets a 45% discount to $1,000 shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II, Witcher 3 & Rayman Legends $20 ea, more
- Protect your home w/ SimpliSafe’s 12-Piece Security System at $300 ($430 value)
- Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
- Save 20% on replacement Philips Hue bulbs: A19 or BR30 now $40 shipped
- Samsung’s 3-Ch. Curved Premium Soundbar falls to new low at $226 shipped (Reg. $450)
- Add 64GB of SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 storage to your Mac for $16 Prime shipped
- Upgrade to an Xbox One X 1TB Console today at $100 off: $400 shipped
- Get 1TB of Dropbox cloud storage + a $20 Amazon gift card at $99 (today only)
- Warhammer: Doomwheel for iOS is down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Kano’s Pixel Kit teaches you how to code with LED lights for $55 (Reg. $80)
- adidas Back to School Sale is live with an extra 30% off clearance sneakers, apparel, more
- Get your podcast/recording setup in order w/ AmazonBasics Mic Stands for $12
- Cole Haan celebrates 4th of July with an extra 40% off sale styles + free delivery
- X-ACTO vintage-style pencil sharpener hits Amazon low at $12 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rebuild 3, Dr. Seuss, Skee-Ball, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Transmitter/Receiver from $23, more
- Lululemon gets you moving with deals as low as $39 in its We Made Too Much Sale
- Timbuk2 End of Season Sale offers MacBook backpacks, duffels & more from $41
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon Prime Day 2018slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Amazon announces Prime member benefitsnow available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018:Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefitsfor Prime members, new deals for June
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service
SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC
Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer
- Razer releases the Huntsman & Huntsman Elite keyboards w/ Opto-Mechanical switches, more
- June’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas kits feature a working clock, micro-scale Disneyland, more
- 8Bitdo’s new NES Classic controller lets you cut the cord for less than its predecessor
- Unique ways to store kids’ toys and keep your home tidy
- Mavericks Proving Grounds aims for 1,000-player battle royale matches [Video]
- Five must-haves for your summer travels from $7
- Segway’s new electric skates leverage gyroscope tech for a self-balancing ride
- Ready or not, Amazon launches back-to-school store w/ curated picks, more
- Hands-on: Mario Kart 8 pairs perfectly with Nintendo Labo’s cardboard accessories
- Have a physical copy of Fornite? It may be worth a fortune on Amazon
- Sony might actually allow Fortnite online cross-play w/ Xbox, Nintendo, more
- LG’s much-anticipated B8 OLED 4K TVs w/ Google Assistant are now available
- Your ticket to Hogwarts has arrived: LEGO debuts 22 Harry Potter Collectible Minifigures
- The Fiiz is a stylish bike that can be folded in 20 seconds and disassembled without tools
- Sonnet discounts its Apple-approved eGPU chassis, now priced from $199
- Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20
- Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC
- Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations
- Grab a new scent for summer! The best perfume and cologne from top brands
- Huawei’s MateBook D is a mid-range laptop with decently impressive specs
- Flip Grip is a Kickstarter that holds your Switch vertically for arcade-style gaming
- Oculus’ new TV experience lets you watch Hulu & Netflix on a virtual 180″ bezel-less display
- LEGO’s latest Infinity War BrickHeadz bring Groot and Rocket into the spotlight
- SmartDesk is an AiO workstation with three 24″ screens, an Intel Core i7 PC, more
- LEGO unveils two new Harry Potter kits from ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’
- Samsung packs 8TB into its new PCIe 4.0 SSD sporting 3,100MB/s read speeds, more
- Bethesda looks to put the kibosh on new Westworld game, claims Fallout Shelter code stolen
- Kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home: The best hubs, switches, sensors and more
- Assemble Aquaman and Storm in LEGO’s 197-piece DC Superheroes SDCC-exclusive set
- Get ready for Fourth of July with apparel, swimsuits & accessories under $20
- Loupedesk+ gives you customizable buttons, dials, and sliders for faster photo editing
- Meet Polymega, a modular console that can play just about any retro game in your collection
- Bonfire season is upon us! Here are must-haves under $35 for a great night
- Aquio packs an iHome Bluetooth speaker into new water bottle, eliminating an item in your bag