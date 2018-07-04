Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s Bluetooth S-Pen confirmed in FCC listing

- Jul. 4th 2018 7:21 am PT

View Comments

We’re just over a month out from the Galaxy Note 9’s official debut, and it seems Samsung has a lot of improvements to the S-Pen incoming. Now, an FCC listing is essentially confirming previous rumors.

The best gifts for Android users

Earlier this week, if you’ll recall, rumors came out that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 would be launching with a new S-Pen that features a Bluetooth connection to the phone itself. This is a pretty huge change to the S-Pen, as the stylus has always been a battery-free device that simply interacts with the phone through touch.

With the Note 9, though, we’re expecting a lot more functionality with the S-Pen. If previous reports are correct, this includes remote music control, camera control, and it could even integrate with apps and games.

This FCC listing (via Droid-Life) confirms that the S-Pen will indeed have a Bluetooth connection to the device. The “Stylus Pen” carries the model number “N960,” matching up nicely with the Note 9’s SM-N960 model number.

Alongside the S-Pen details, this same listing also confirms that the unlocked Note 9 sold in the United States will support all major networks as you can see below. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as Samsung has been doing this for a couple of years now.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier