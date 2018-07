9to5Toys Last Call: B&O Wireless Earbuds $260, Anker Alexa Car Charger $34, Philips Hue Starter Kit (Refurb) $88, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Ecobee’s Switch+ offers built-in Alexa capabilities for $90 shipped via Amazon

Score B&O’s Beoplay E8 Wireless Earbuds at a new all-time low of $260 (Reg. $300)

Anker’s Roav VIVA Alexa Car Charger down to $34 for today only (Reg. $50+)

Philips Hue Color Ambiance 2nd Gen. Starter kit falls to $88 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Amazon launches pre-Prime Day digital movie sale w/ deals from $4, $1 rentals, more

AMAZON PRIME DAY:

Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way

Giveaway: Win a $100 Amazon Gift Card before Prime Day 2018!

MORE NEW DEALS:

Today only, pick up this budget-friendly Hisense 1080p HDTV for $195 (Reg. $250)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Nikon’s latest COOLPIX P1000 camera offers the world’s highest 125x optical zoom

Nintendo hopes to bolster the Switch’s library with 20 to 30 new indie titles per week

Microsoft intros new Sport White Xbox Controller + matching Pro Charger Stand