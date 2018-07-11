Google Home 1.30 preps support for Smart Displays & other smart appliances, renames Backdrops [APK Insight]

Last month, we learned that the Google Home is preparing a Material Theme redesign with a handful of new features. Till that launches, version 1.30 is rolling out this evening with support for Assistant Smart Displays and other smart home devices.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Assistant Smart Display

Google Home is preparing for the launch of smart displays later this month by fleshing out in-app support. First off, the app is no longer referring to the new device category in code.

<string name=”device_s_name” />

<string name=”device_s_name”>Google Assistant Smart Display</string>

Meanwhile, there are several graphics depicting a generic Smart Display that will likely appear in the list of Home devices.

Users will also be able to set up Google Duo for the new device category within the app.

<string name=”call_intro_header”>Video calling</string> <string name=”call_intro_legal_footer”>You can unlink your Duo account from this device any time in Assistant settings</string> <string name=”call_intro_with_account_body”>Use your existing Duo account for video calls on your Smart Display. Your friends and family can reach you at %1$s</string>

Controlling other smart devices

Version 1.29 of Google Home hinted at the app becoming a hub for more than just smart speakers, Cast, and soon Smart Displays. Today’s update hints at support for “smart_devices” like cameras and connected lights, in addition to thermostats.

<string name=”home_tab_coin_camera” /> <string name=”home_tab_coin_play” /> <string name=”home_tab_coin_thermostat” /> <string name=”home_tab_device_sign_in_failed” /> <string name=”home_tab_groups_shelf_title” /> <string name=”home_tab_light_group_label” /> <string name=”includes_devices_format” />

Version 1.30 notes various aspects of a thermostat that can be controlled from the Google Home app, including raising and lowering the temperature, as well as managing an “Eco” mode. Nest devices happen to feature such an Eco mode, if that’s any hint to what brand will first support this new addition to the Home app.

<string name=”accessibility_temperature_decrease”>Decrease temperature</string> <string name=”accessibility_temperature_increase”>Increase temperature</string>

<string name=”remote_control_status_devices”>%1$d devices</string> <string name=”remote_control_status_in_home”>In your home</string> <string name=”remote_control_status_in_room”>In the %1$s</string> <string name=”remote_control_status_lights”>%1$d lights</string> <string name=”remote_control_thermostat_ambient”>Ambient temperature %1$s°</string> <string name=”remote_control_thermostat_mode_eco”>Eco mode</string> <string name=”remote_control_thermostat_mode_eco_short_name”>Eco</string> <string name=”remote_control_thermostat_mode_off_short_name”>Off</string> <string name=”remote_control_thermostat_mode_other_short_name”>Other</string> <string name=”remote_control_title_devices_in_room”>%1$s devices</string> <string name=”remote_control_title_lights_in_room”>%1$s lights</string>

The same controls can be said about smart light bulb devices with version 1.30 including a new “lb” device name, as well as other strings that detail a possible set up process

<string name=”device_naming_pattern_lb” />

<string name=”lb_setup_device_picker_chip_did_not_blink” /> <string name=”lb_setup_device_picker_chip_missing_bulb” />

Ambient screen savers

Google has renamed Chromecast’s Backdrop screen savers to “Ambient,” with functionality unchanged.

How to update?

Version 1.30 is rolling via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model moving forward is perilous given upcoming system-level changes from Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

