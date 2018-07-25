Essential Phone picks up latest Android P update just an hour after Google Pixel

One of the few Android OEMs rivaling Google’s update schedule has been Essential. Now, just barely an hour after it dropped for Pixel devices, the Essential Phone is getting the latest Android P update.

Announced on Twitter, a new OTA update is already rolling out to Essential Phone which brings the latest Android P changes. We’re still digging through this latest release to see what’s new, and there’s not much so far, but it’s amazing to see Essential release an update so quickly either way.

The update is available as an OTA to any Essential PH-1 owner who already had Android P installed, and is available for manual flashing on the company’s Android P beta site. Essential mentions some minor bug fixes and enhancements in this update as well, but it is mainly focused on the latest changes from DP5.

Considering this update is a release candidate for the final version of Android P, it’s looking like Essential owners are going to be able to get the final P release extremely quickly.

As a side note, Google hasn’t even started pushing OTAs for Pixel devices yet for this same update.

We just released a new Android P Beta build that includes the latest Google Android P code integration along with minor bug fixes and enhancements. Learn more about our beta program here: https://t.co/LWeH1iWrKq pic.twitter.com/ZLxJpu1NpZ — Essential (@essential) July 25, 2018

I’ll reiterate my thoughts from last month here. I wish I could write an article for every other Android OEM like this, but I can’t. Essential is the only OEM pulling this off, and I can’t commend them enough.

