Essential Phone updated w/ July security patch, Android Auto improvements, new Android P Beta

While Essential might not be doing too hot in sales, the company is rivaling Google for the crown when it comes to updates. Just an hour after Google, the startup is already rolling out two new updates for Essential Phone owners.

Announced on Twitter this afternoon, Essential has confirmed that it is already rolling out July’s monthly security patch to PH-1 owners. The update delivers the latest security improvements on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and also comes with the added treat of improvements to Android Auto stability when using the Essential Phone.

Along with that update, Essential is also rolling out an updated Android P Beta to its users. This latest build also includes July’s security patches and the Android Auto improvements as the Oreo update, but also with the latest Android P DP4 improvements in tow.

9to5Google’s Take

The Essential Phone may not be perfect and the company behind it might not be doing too hot, but I wish I could write an article about this for every other Android OEM at the start of every month. Yet, Essential is the only one outside of Google (besides Nokia, mostly) who seems to get this right. Seriously, keep it up Essential.

It's the second day of July and we've got your monthly security patches ready to go! Oh yeah, we also included some stability improvements for Android Auto. Check your Essential Phone now to download the update. pic.twitter.com/6QS3Ay3O2r — Essential (@essential) July 2, 2018

We're also rolling out a new Android P Beta build that includes July security patches, the latest Google Code Drop and improvements to Android Auto. — Essential (@essential) July 2, 2018

