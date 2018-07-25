G Suite adds Google Voice for enterprise calling, standalone Drive Enterprise, Cloud Search

Google yesterday unveiled Grammar Suggestions for Docs and Smart Reply in Hangouts Chat. At the second day of Cloud Next 2018, G Suite is adding Google Voice support, third-party integrations in Cloud Search, and a new Drive Enterprise app.

Google Voice for G Suite

Google Voice for G Suite follows in the footsteps of Project Fi support last year. The enterprise version includes specific features like managing users, detailed reports, and setting up call routing functionality. When provisioning and porting phone numbers, admins can assign to either individuals or entire departments.

Featuring tight integration with Hangouts Meet, Google Calendar, and other G Suite apps, AI features include spam filtering and voicemail transcription. There is a new tab dedicated for Contacts in Google Voice’s bottom bar and a dark green accent to the app, along with a new icon that’s similar to Hangouts Dialer. It is available in beta starting today through an Early Adopter Program.

Drive Enterprise

G Suite’s latest standalone offering is Drive Enterprise for companies that want to use Google’s file storage and document creation service without also switching to Gmail or Google Calendar. Generally available today, it features usage-based pricing and comes as Drive is set to hit a billion users this week.

Cloud Search

Cloud Search allows G Suite customers to search messages from Gmail, files in Drive, and more through one unified tool that also includes a feed-like interface to surface relevant content throughout the day.

The service today is adding integrations that index data from existing third-party apps and tools that might already be used by a company. Also available as a standalone offering, Cloud Search can index content from those various services with built-in natural language processing allowing for colloquial queries. Third-parties are able to skin and customize the interface for employees.

