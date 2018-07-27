Friday 5: Reasons the Ticwatch Pro is Wear OS champ [Video]

Mobvoi recently released one of the very few dual-screen smartwatches onto the marketplace — which we gave a glowing review — packed with features that made their previous, more affordable, models slightly short of the complete package.

With that in mind, here’s five reasons why the Ticwatch Pro should be top of your smartwatch shopping list.

1. Up to 30-day battery life

30 days of battery is not something you’d commonly associate with a smartwatch; most can only claim a day or two before ultimately giving up and croaking. The Ticwatch Pro surpasses the battery life of pretty much every traditional smartwatch available thanks to the usage of an FSTN LCD panel that converts the watch into something akin to a fitness band.

You can still check your heart rate and step count — alongside the time and date — thanks to this ‘Essential Mode’. If that’s not your thing, then you can deactivate it and simply rely on up to 3 days of standard battery. Either way, the option is there for serious extended battery life should you want it.

Charging is super quick too, and thanks to the revamped charge dock, you won’t have mishaps with it not connecting like previous models.

2. Simple style

The Ticwatch Pro actually looks like a watch. The faux-leather band and two simple colors make this model look professional, whereas the Ticwatch E and S are more focused on sport. The Pro is definitely more appropriate to a business or daily professional lifestyle.

It retains the ability to swap out the bands, meaning you’ll be able to change up your style depending on your mood or what you want to wear this watch with.

3. Wear OS

Despite a few non-stock apps, this is unhindered and unforked Wear OS as Google intended. Often criticized for being too stale or out of date, Wear OS is slowly maturing, with many of the most popular apps usable at worst and ready for prime-time at best.

This does mean that it’s slick in operation, which is down to a combo of the slimline OS and slightly bumped up smartwatch specs.

Apple’s watchOS might still be leading the way with its fully-fleshed out fitness features and more, but Wear OS is slowly catching up. It remains to be seen if it can become the dominant smartwatch OS, but the Pro shows that it’s still a platform worth giving a shot.

4. Customization

Customization isn’t just limited to the watchface and watch strap with the Ticwatch Pro. By upping the number of usable hardware buttons, you gain the ability to toggle any watch application you want via the lower button on the right side of the watch frame.

This might not seem like much, but moving through menus or swiping and tapping when working up a sweat at the gym can be a little bit tricky with sweaty hands.

By being able to launch directly into any application you want, you cut down on needless menu management and just get to where you want to be and providing the convenience that is to be expected of any smartwatch.

5. NFC

For anyone who has previously bought a Ticwatch, the lack of NFC connectivity meant no ability to make payments from your wrist, so the Pro model joins a relatively short list of wristbands that allow you to make payments on the move.

That’s great for anyone that doesn’t necessarily feel the need to carry their wallet or payment card everywhere, and it even means you don’t need to take your phone out of your pocket to make mobile payments. For payments, it’s ultimate convenience on your wrist.

WHERE TO BUY

The Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro retails for $249 in black or black/silver. Sales are open now through Amazon and will open at more retailers in the coming months.