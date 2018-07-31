9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto X4 32GB Smartphone $200, Logitech MX Wireless Mouse $56, Huawei Watch 2 $225, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Motorola’s Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone falls to $200 shipped ($80 off)
Save up to 30% on Logitech’s MX Master Wireless Mouse from $56 shipped
Huawei’s Watch 2 Classic Smartwatch sports a leather strap for $225 (20% off)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, action titles starting at $5, more
Nike takes 20% off its most popular styles for Back to School sale event
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $13: Truly Wireless Earbuds, Lightning Cables, more
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular 20% off w/ this promo code
Save up to $150 on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Upgrade to Apple’s AirPods for $140 shipped (Reg. $159)
Sprint set to offer iPhone 8 for just $8 per month (Reg. $30)
Score a refurbished iPhone SE with a Straight Talk prepaid card starting at $55.50
Review: LEGO’s 007 Aston Martin DB5 packs striking design and impressive functionality
Giveaway: Win an Anker Bluetooth audio and wireless charging bundle worth $130
MORE NEW DEALS:
Logitech Circle 1080p Smart Camera drops to $90 shipped (30% off)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has OBD2 Car Scanners from $15, today only
- Amazon discounts its Key home delivery kits to $155 in today’s Gold Box
- urBeats3 Earphones w/ Lightning connector down to $60 in various colors at Amazon
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones w/ active noise canceling fall to $182 (Reg. $300)
- littleBits’ Gizmos & Gadgets Kit is down to the lowest we’ve seen at $60 (40% off), more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Minecraft Switch $20, Super Mario Odyssey $40, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Motorsport Mobile 2, To The Moon, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Oontz Angle 3 10W Bluetooth Speaker $25, more
- Canon’s latest PowerShot camera sports 4K and is built for selfies
- Creative’s T30 Bluetooth Speakers complement your Mac setup for $80 shipped (20% off)
- Tenba’s GoPro ActionPack Backpack is down to $40 shipped, today only (Reg. $100)
- TP-Link’s 802.11ac Router upgrades your network for $60 shipped via Amazon
- Joby’s GorillaPod 5K Kit Tripod hits new Amazon low at $109 (20% off), more from $19
- Grab a Eureka 3-in-1 Swivel Stick Vac for just $25 Prime shipped today
- Ninja’s Fit Blender is a great smoothie machine at just $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Ask Alexa to clean the house w/ Samsung’s POWERbot Wi-Fi Vacuum: $426.50 (Reg. $550)
- Bella 3.7-Qt. Stainless Steel Deep Fryer down to $25 for today only (Reg. $40+)
- The Ozark Trail Premium Jumbo Tote Cooler is down to $29 at Walmart (Reg. $40+)
- 6PM’s Running Sale offers up to 60% off adidas, Nike, New Balance, ASICS, Brooks & more
- Lucky Brand Final Call Sale offers up to 75% off jeans, shoes, tops & more from $7
- Bonobos elevates your golf game with 20% off polo shirts from $44 & free delivery
- Sperry Swim Flash Sale with deals from $20 on board shorts, cover ups & more
- Macy’s Ultimate Pop-Up Sale cuts up to 60% off Nike, Michael Kors, Nautica & more
- Here’s how to score FREE guac at Chipotle, today only
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Hands-on: Anker’s new Nintendo-approved Switch batteries offer peace of mind
Pottery Barn’s Modern Baby Collection is here with stylish furniture, decor, strollers, more
New Audiobus update integrates your iOS production workflow like never before
ecobee thermostat’s new Peak Relief feature cuts down on energy usage, saves you money
- HyperX’s new Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse packs onboard memory for custom profiles
- PDP announces its GameCube-inspired Wired Smash Pad Pro controller for Nintendo Switc
- Guardzilla’s latest camera works inside and out, records 360º video, and packs a 90dB siren
- Sneak into your neighbor’s house on-the-go in new stealth horror iOS/Android game
- Must-haves from $14 for a luxurious camping experience
- Airstream intros more rugged Basecamp X designed for outdoor adventures
- Nintendo’s new Labo Vehicle Kit puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, plane & submarine
- Pirelli, the iconic tire brand, now makes a must-have Bluetooth speaker for any car enthusiast
- Review: Latest Incase MacBook nylon sleeves and organizers are travel must-haves
- Review: littleBits Droid Inventor Kit takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code
- This Detroit-made credenza is the mid-century modern vinyl setup you need
- Play Smash Bros. in style w/ Hori’s upcoming Gamecube controllers for Nintendo Switch
- With Alexa Cast, Amazon’s virtual assistant gains limited AirPlay-like functionality
- Hungry Robot looks to hook beginners w/ new desktop synth modules [Video]
- The Aurora Night Vision Camera by SiOnyx lets you see bright & vivid color even when it’s dark
- Keep your pet engaged, video chat, and more w/ the easyPlay from gosh!
- Guacamelee 2 gets official release date for PS4/PC + new trailer [Video]
- LEGO brings all the magic of Hogwarts Castle to a massive 6,000-piece brick-built release
- Elgato intros new Stream Deck Mini with more affordable price tag
- Kensington debuts new modular monitor stand packed with a built-in desk fan
- Microsoft reportedly readying cloud-only next gen Xbox Scarlett console
- Kano makes learning to code a little more magical w/ its new Harry Potter Wand Kit
- Commodore 64 Mini is official this October as pre-order details emerge
- Peak Design’s new Travel Backpack is perfect in every way, but may be too large for most
- Soliom Doorbell is a truly wireless video doorbell that’s solar powered
- The best gym bags for summer workouts under $25: adidas, Oakley, PUMA, more
- Amazon’s new ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature brings accessibility into the spotlight on the Echo Show
- Essential tools for new homeowners from $17
- Barsys is the ‘world’s first’ automated cocktail maker and it makes over 2,000 drinks
- Arlo expands its home security lineup w/ smart wireless Audio Doorbell
- Samsung bundles a FREE Chromebook w/ purchase of Galaxy S9/+ ($200 value)
- Roland and PUMA unveil new 808 drum machine-inspired sneakers
- Samsung’s 43-inch 32:10 monitor has a built-in KVM switch, multiple USB-C, more