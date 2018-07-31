9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto X4 32GB Smartphone $200, Logitech MX Wireless Mouse $56, Huawei Watch 2 $225, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Motorola’s Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone falls to $200 shipped ($80 off)

Huawei’s Watch 2 Classic Smartwatch sports a leather strap for $225 (20% off)

Nike takes 20% off its most popular styles for Back to School sale event

Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $13: Truly Wireless Earbuds, Lightning Cables, more

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular 20% off w/ this promo code

Save up to $150 on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Upgrade to Apple’s AirPods for $140 shipped (Reg. $159)

Sprint set to offer iPhone 8 for just $8 per month (Reg. $30)

Score a refurbished iPhone SE with a Straight Talk prepaid card starting at $55.50

Review: LEGO’s 007 Aston Martin DB5 packs striking design and impressive functionality

Giveaway: Win an Anker Bluetooth audio and wireless charging bundle worth $130

MORE NEW DEALS:

Logitech Circle 1080p Smart Camera drops to $90 shipped (30% off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Hands-on: Anker’s new Nintendo-approved Switch batteries offer peace of mind

Pottery Barn’s Modern Baby Collection is here with stylish furniture, decor, strollers, more

New Audiobus update integrates your iOS production workflow like never before

ecobee thermostat’s new Peak Relief feature cuts down on energy usage, saves you money