9to5Toys Lunch Break: B&H Back to School Sale, Google Daydream VR $30, Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro $130, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/08/9to5Toys-Daily-8-01-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google’s Daydream VR headset is down to $30 shipped (Reg. $50)

Track workout goals w/ Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch for $130 (Reg. $200)

Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $13: Truly Wireless Earbuds, Lightning Cables, more

Hands-on: Anker’s new Nintendo-approved Switch batteries offer peace of mind

MORE NEW DEALS:

Outfit your desk w/ this dimmable LED lamp and 5W Qi charger at $30 (25% off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Inventors Assemble! littleBits teams up with the Avengers for new superhero coding kit

Destiny 2: Forsaken, the game’s most controversial update, is available for pre-order

Sony’s new 4K TVs feature ‘its Pinnacle of Picture Quality’ and Netflix Calibrated Mode