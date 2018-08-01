9to5Toys Lunch Break: B&H Back to School Sale, Google Daydream VR $30, Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro $130, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
B&H Back to School Sale: Apple Watch S3 Cellular deals, $180 off iPad Pro, much more
Google’s Daydream VR headset is down to $30 shipped (Reg. $50)
Track workout goals w/ Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch for $130 (Reg. $200)
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $13: Truly Wireless Earbuds, Lightning Cables, more
Hands-on: Anker’s new Nintendo-approved Switch batteries offer peace of mind
MORE NEW DEALS:
Outfit your desk w/ this dimmable LED lamp and 5W Qi charger at $30 (25% off)
- Grab this elegant leather Apple Watch band for just $7 Prime shippedin all sizes/colors
- Readdle’s popular PDF Expert for Mac gets rare price drop today: $30(Reg. $60)
- Bring Jabra’s Elite Sport Wireless Earbuds on your next run or workout for $150 (25% off)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con AA Battery Pack hits all-time low at $12 Prime shipped
- Keep your headphones organized & displayed on your desk w/ this $7 aluminum stand
- Save 33% on Neato’s Alexa-enabled Robotic Vacuum, now down to $400 shipped
- Sennheiser’s closed-back HD8 DJ Headphones are only $150 shipped (50% off), more
- Amazon has the Dyson Animal Upright Vac down at $200 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event cuts an extra 50% off: suits, sweaters, shoes & more
- Save 25% on these 1080p Vantrue Dash Cams starting at $60 shipped
- Upgrade your PC w/ these NVMe SSD deals starting at just $40 shipped
- Raise your iMac or MacBook Pro w/ this monitor stand for $12 Prime shipped
- Lululemon drops new items during its We Made Too Much Sale with deals from $7
- Nintendo’s Labo Robot Kit takes your Switch to the next level: $56 (Reg. $80)
- Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
- AmazonBasics 75L Hiking Backpack falls to a new all-time low at $35.50 (Reg. $75)
- GameStop has the official Nintendo Console Backpack down at $18 (50% off)
- Update your home with Kirklands BIG sale: up to 50% off furniture, decor, lighting, more
- Levi’s Friends & Family Sale is here w/ an extra 30% off sitewide: jeans, jackets & more
- These Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pads are 25% off today on Amazon from $30
- Aukey’s power strip has four AC outlets and three USB ports w/ 2.4A charging at $20
- Canon’s AirPrint-enabled PIXMA Printer drops to $45 shipped (Reg. $80+)
- Power your Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, more w/ Oittm’s charging dock at $17.50 Prime shipped
- KitchenAid’s 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer down to $219 for today only (Reg. $440+)
- Delkin’s Suction Mount lets you place your DSLR just about anywhere: $60 (Reg. $100)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Great Coffee App, Oh She Glows, more
- Add this rear view camera/mirror for $98 shipped & easily back up (Reg. $140)
- Carry your Nintendo Switch, Dock, Joy-Con and more w/ this $20 case
- GAP Factory Back to Cool Sale offers deals from $10: jeans, shoes, jackets & more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $42, No Man’s Sky $10, more
- The North Face, Patagonia, Oakley & more: up to 50% off at Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever Bluetooth Receiver Car Kit $14 Prime shipped, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Inventors Assemble! littleBits teams up with the Avengers for new superhero coding kit
Destiny 2: Forsaken, the game’s most controversial update, is available for pre-order
Sony’s new 4K TVs feature ‘its Pinnacle of Picture Quality’ and Netflix Calibrated Mode
- Strava fitness app launches ‘Summit’ flexible paid tiers with training, safety, and analysis packs
- Our favorite summer shoesunder $50 that transition perfectly to fall
- July’s eye-catching fan-made LEGO Ideas kits include a jet engine replica and more
- Nintendo closing in on 20 million Switch consoles sold, but numbers are starting to drop off
- Canon’s latest PowerShot camera sports 4K and is built for selfies
- Origin Access Premier is here and will offer early access to Battlefield V, FIFA 19, more for PC gamers
- ecobee thermostat’s new Peak Relief feature cuts down on energy usage, saves you money
- New Audiobus update integrates your iOS production workflow like never before
- Pottery Barn’s Modern Baby Collection is here with stylish furniture, decor, strollers, more
- HyperX’s new Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse packs onboard memory for custom profiles
- PDP announces its GameCube-inspired Wired Smash Pad Pro controller for Nintendo Switc
- Guardzilla’s latest camera works inside and out, records 360º video, and packs a 90dB siren
- Sneak into your neighbor’s house on-the-go in new stealth horror iOS/Android game
- Must-haves from $14 for a luxurious camping experience
- Airstream intros more rugged Basecamp X designed for outdoor adventures
- Nintendo’s new Labo Vehicle Kit puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, plane & submarine
- Pirelli, the iconic tire brand, now makes a must-have Bluetooth speaker for any car enthusiast
- Review: Latest Incase MacBook nylon sleeves and organizers are travel must-haves
- Review: littleBits Droid Inventor Kit takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code
- This Detroit-made credenza is the mid-century modern vinyl setup you need
- Play Smash Bros. in style w/ Hori’s upcoming Gamecube controllers for Nintendo Switch
- With Alexa Cast, Amazon’s virtual assistant gains limited AirPlay-like functionality
- Hungry Robot looks to hook beginners w/ new desktop synth modules [Video]
- The Aurora Night Vision Camera by SiOnyx lets you see bright & vivid color even when it’s dark
- Keep your pet engaged, video chat, and more w/ the easyPlay from gosh!
- Guacamelee 2 gets official release date for PS4/PC + new trailer [Video]
- LEGO brings all the magic of Hogwarts Castle to a massive 6,000-piece brick-built release
- Elgato intros new Stream Deck Mini with more affordable price tag
- Kensington debuts new modular monitor stand packed with a built-in desk fan
- Microsoft reportedly readying cloud-only next gen Xbox Scarlett console
- Kano makes learning to code a little more magical w/ its new Harry Potter Wand Kit