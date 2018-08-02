Google opens 2018 nominations for 4th annual Material Design Awards

At I/O 2018, Google announced Material Theming and what’s next for its design language. The company’s apps are in the process of being revamped, while third-parties have already begun to take advantage of the new framework. To recognize “best-in-class designs,” Google today opened nominations for the 2018 Material Design Awards.

Hosted by Google Design, the contest is now in its fourth year, with the categories remaining relatively unchanged from 2017: Expression, Experience, Adaptation, and Innovation.

Expression: A brand identity brought to life through the engaging and harmonious use of color, imagery, typography, and motion.

Experience: A creative and effective deployment of interaction, navigation, and content in service of an impactful user experience.

Adaptation: A cross-platform design that delivers a consistent experience, with native features and functionality optimized for each device.

Innovation: A demonstrated ability to build upon and extend the Material Design system in inspiring new directions.

Like last year, Google is continuing the self-nomination format for these awards, with apps and services from Android, iOS, or web all being considered. Entries are asked to provide a brief justification and a note on anything unique about the design process.

A design system only comes to life when it’s used to create meaningful experiences. The Material Design Awards recognize best-in-class designs from our community, and honor the people who make them. We’re pleased to announce that for our fourth annual awards, we’ll be accepting self-nominations for the finest applications of Material Design in 2018.

To be eligible, an app or service must leverage Material Design and have launched or received an update between September 2017 and August 2018. Nominations open today and will be accepted until the end of the month, with winners announced on design.google in late October.

All previous winners are listed here:

