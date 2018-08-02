Nokia HMD grabs top 10 spot in smartphone shipments, sees near-800% YoY growth

It hasn’t been a great quarter for smartphone shipments as a whole, but there have been some notable standouts. One of those is HMD Global, the parent company of the Nokia brand, and it has grown tremendously over the past year.

Reports from Q2 of 2018 revealed a lot of interesting statistics about how OEMs are performing. OnePlus, for instance, took the top spot in premium smartphone shipments in India, overtaking Samsung and Apple. Huawei also managed to overtake Apple for the number two overall spot in the market.

An interesting tidbit in a report from Counterpoint Research, though, reveals incredible numbers for HMD Global. Over the past year, the company has seen 782% growth. Of course, this is just over a year into the return of the Nokia brand to smartphones, so sales were undoubtedly minimal at the time. Regardless, it’s a massive achievement.

Even more impressive is where those numbers leave HMD in the market as a whole. While Samsung, Huawei, and Apple all take up huge chunks of the overall market, HMD has managed to capture 1% of the market and landed it in the top 10 overall smartphone makers in terms of shipments.

Nokia HMD captured a spot on the global top 10 smartphone shipments ranking for the first time since its re-entry into the smartphone market. Nokia HMD has expanded its smartphone portfolio with a series of launches in the recent quarters, that helped the brand increase its presence globally.

9to5Google’s Take

Nokia’s comeback isn’t just thanks to a recognizable name. This is a company that is doing things right, and it’s paying off in a big way. With the Android One initiative and a close relationship with Google, we can only hope this growth continues in the future.

