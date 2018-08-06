9to5Toys Last Call: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 $520, Anker Accessories from $5, Timbuk2 30% off Sitewide, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
The Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Doorbell drops to $155 shipped ($75 off)
- Onkyo’s AirPlay-enabled 7.2-Ch. AV Receiver falls to new low at $399 (Reg. $465)
- Seagate’s 4TB Backup Plus Hub packs two front-facing USB 3.0 ports: $81 (Reg. $100)
- Pick up a Nest E Smart Thermostat and get a FREE Google Home Mini: $144 ($210 value)
- Audio-Technica SonicPro In-Ear Headphones w/ mic for $19 shipped (Reg. $29+)
- GE’s Sol LED Smart Desk Lamp has Alexa built-in for $83 shipped
- Logitech’s HomeKit-enabled Starter Kit falls to new low at $58 (Reg. $80)
- Give your Apple Watch a new Milanese Loop band in various colors for $6 Prime shipped
- CyberPower’s 1500VA UPS has 12-outlets to keep your gear online for $120 ($60 off), more
- LG’s kid-friendly Gizmo smartwatches on sale from $30 shipped
- Amazon takes 20% off popular smart home accessories for Alexa owners
- Hori’s latest accessory brings the D-Pad back to your Nintendo Switch, now up for preorder
- Aukey discounts a selection of dash cams starting at $50 shipped (Up to 25% off)
- Grape Solar’s 100W Solar Panel down to $95 at Home Depot (Reg. up to $150)
- SanDisk’s 128GB microSDXC card is perfect for Switch, Android, more: $26.50 (Reg. $35)
- Best men’s work attire under $60 from Steve Madden, Perry Ellis, more
- AUKEY’s LED Desk Lamps are great for college or work from $26 shipped at Amazon
- Orvis updates your outerwear w/ Barbour Jackets over $100 off during its Outlet Sale
- Create video animations easily with Animatron Studio for $50
- adidas Back to School Sale is live with Ultraboosts for as low as $96 shipped & more
- Vitamix 64-Oz. Professional Series 750 Blender matching Amazon low at $120 off
- Green Deals: Greenworks 18-inch 12A Corded Electric Lawn Mower $110, more
- Express Shorts Sale offers 40-50% off top styles with deals from $20 w/ denim, cargo & more
- AeroGarden’s 45W LED Light Panel makes growing plants indoors a breeze at $90 (30% off)
- Enjoy music in a new way w/ these sound-activated RGB LED strips for $14 Prime shipped
- CamelBak Chute Mag Stainless Steel Water Bottles for $17 Prime shipped
- Adobe Photoshop & Premiere Elements 2018 w/ 16GB flash drive: $75 shipped ($150 value)
- Blu-rays: Die Hard $10, Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare $12, Pitch Perfect 3 4K $13, more from $9
- Repair a MacBook, iPhone, gaming PC, more w/ this 76-in-1 screwdriver kit for under $15
- Blizzard is turning your favorite Overwatch weapons into foam Nerf blasters
- Assemble the LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul figure for $16 Prime shipped (33% off), more
- Get in shape w/ the PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $230 (Reg. $280+)
- Immerse yourself in the Kindle edition of Jack London’s White Fang for FREE (Reg. $5)
Grab the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Smartphone for $520 shipped (30% off)
Anker launches biggest sale of the year from $5: iPhone cases, cables, USB-C hubs, much more
Timbuk2’s Back to School Sale takes 30% off sitewide + free shipping: MacBook bags, more
How to choose the best lighting for your smart home: Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save on top-rated Netgear Arlo Security Systems today only at Amazon
- Apple AirPods return to $136 shipped w/ this promo code (Reg. $159)
- Apple’s official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard now $80 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $169)
- The Twelve South HiRise 2 iPhone/iPad Stand back to $30 shipped (25% off)
- Apple Watch Stainless Steel Link Bands from $8 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $20)
- Pick up a Roku-enabled TCL HDTV priced from $120 at Amazon
- Amazon Alexa users can grab a TP-Link Smart Plug or LIFX LED Bulb for just $10
- Ring’s Battery-powered Spotlight Cam falls to $136, wired version at $160 (20% off)
- Acer’s 28-inch 4K UHD Monitor drops to $270 shipped (Reg. $390), more from $230
- Behringer U-Phoria USB Audio/MIDI Interfaces for Mac from $45 shipped
- Jump into VR with the $11 View-Master Starter Pack at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- Add Crucial’s highly-rated 500GB SSD to your Mac or PC at a new low of $80 (20% off)
- Up to 20% off gift cards from Domino’s, Lowe’s, Cabela’s, Spa & Wellness, more
- Get 31 responsive WordPress themes for $30
- Brother’s popular AirPrint-enabled AiO Laser Printer now $100 (Reg. $130)
- Brother’s color Label Marker returns to Amazon low at $50 shipped (Reg. $80)
- New Nintendo 3DS XL Super NES Edition + Super Mario Kart for $150 (Reg. $200)
- Amazon’s Crayola Gold Box has back to school shopping covered from $5
- The new Xbox One X PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle now $430 (Reg. $500)
- Smartphone Accessories: Automatic PRO OBD II GPS Car Adapter $100, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D Atlas, Word Tiles, more
- Cole Haan’s First Ever Grand Summer Event offers deals from $30: dress shoes, boots, more
- Waring Pro’s stainless steel Toaster Oven drops to $40 shipped for today only
- Polarized Sport Sunglasses for all your outdoor activities: $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Today’s Best Game Deals:L.A. Noire Switch $24, Fallout 4 GOTY $24, more
- These truly wireless earbuds carry a 12-hour battery life and are down to $30 (40% off)
- Men’s Wearhouse drops 40% off Kenneth Cole & Belvedere James shoes from $60
- Banana Republic Surprise Sale cuts 40% off your purchase with this promo code
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Bentley’s 100th Anniversary book weighs 66-pounds, folds out to match full-size car
Hands-on: LEGO’s new Harry Potter BrickHeadz are the most magical brick-built figures yet
Walmart announces Alphabot, a robot to help prepare your online orders
- Best Console Game Releases for August: Madden NFL 19, Shenmue, more
- How to choose the best lighting for your smart home:Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more
- Nintendo’s runaway hit NES Classic is outselling all other consoles this summer
- The Vinpok Taptek might finally be a worthy wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac users
- VIZIO’s latest software update will give your SmartCast TV over 100 free channels
- Our favorite men’s sports sunglasses under $50 from Nike, Spy & more
- Sennheiser’s Memory Mic wirelessly records high-quality audio for your home iPhone movies
- Best accessories to keep your dorm organized from $25
- Comcast and Amazon’s partnership will bring Prime Video to X1 cable boxes later this year
- The Drip robotic coffeemaker is fit for an Apple Store
- JAM Audio launches ANC headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more w/ new branding
- The hilarious Donut County drops later this month on iOS, Mac and PS4 [Video]
- Inventors Assemble! littleBits teams up with the Avengers for new superhero coding kit
- Destiny 2: Forsaken, the game’s most controversial update, is available for pre-order
- Sony’s new 4K TVs feature ‘its Pinnacle of Picture Quality’ and Netflix Calibrated Mode
- Strava fitness app launches ‘Summit’ flexible paid tiers with training, safety, and analysis packs
- Our favorite summer shoesunder $50 that transition perfectly to fall
- July’s eye-catching fan-made LEGO Ideas kits include a jet engine replica and more
- Nintendo closing in on 20 million Switch consoles sold, but numbers are starting to drop off
- Canon’s latest PowerShot camera sports 4K and is built for selfies
- Origin Access Premier is here and will offer early access to Battlefield V, FIFA 19, more for PC gamers
- ecobee thermostat’s new Peak Relief feature cuts down on energy usage, saves you money
- New Audiobus update integrates your iOS production workflow like never before
- Pottery Barn’s Modern Baby Collection is here with stylish furniture, decor, strollers, more
- HyperX’s new Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse packs onboard memory for custom profiles