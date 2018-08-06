Version 2 of Google’s Dart programming language is now available

Dart, the programming language powering Flutter, Google’s cross-platform app development kit, and one of the primary languages used in Fuchsia OS, has officially reached version 2.0.0.

The release of Dart 2 has been anticipated by developers since it was first announced, back in February. The excitement reached a fever pitch late last month, when it was teased that Dart 2’s release was in the “immediate future” and that package authors should migrate their code as soon as possible.

Coming from Dart 1, there’s two major developer-facing changes, the largest of which is a stronger type system, including runtime checks to help catch errors that would arise from mismatched or incorrectly labeled types. This type system, originally called “strong mode”, has long been the default in Flutter. The other is an interesting quality-of-life change for Flutter developers, which allows creating an instance of a class without the “new” keyword. The goal of this change is to make Flutter code more readable, less clunky, and easier to type, but the principle applies to all Dart code. There have been plenty of other improvements happening under the hood, as can be seen in the official changelog.

Both Fuchsia and Flutter have used pre-release versions of Dart 2 for some months now, desiring to be ahead of the curve, with Fuchsia removing support for Dart 1 in April. That being the case, this release is targeted more at web and server developers, and is merely an interesting milestone for Flutter developers.

Dart 2.0.0 is available for download now on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: