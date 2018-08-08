Google Assistant adds improved home controls on Android, rolling out now to some users

Google Assistant has a lot of powerful functions, but home control is one of the most useful if you ask me. Now, it looks like Google is giving that feature some upgrades with a new visual interface.

Spotted first by a Droid-Life reader, it seems Google is finally rolling out one of the Assistant features from Google I/O. In addition to the visual “snapshot” we saw rolling out last week, these new smart home controls are starting to hit users on Android, at least on smartphones.

The new feature is pretty simple. When you ask for the brightness of a connected light to change, Google does the action, then provides a brightness slider for you to manually adjust it further. The same applies to thermostats and the temperature. The interface also offers a “turn off” button for lights and “+” and “-” buttons for temperature.

So far, this seems like a pretty limited rollout, and we have yet to note it on any of our devices personally. Regardless, this looks like a really handy feature to have, and after seeing its potential on Google’s smart displays, it’s something we’re excited to see rolling out to smartphones.

