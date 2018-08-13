9to5Toys Last Call: Anker 1-Day Accessory Sale from $8, Nest Indoor Cam $149, Bose QC 35 II Headphones $299, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Beat Google’s back to school price on Pixelbook with this $674 .edu deal at Best Buy
- B&H takes up to $200 off latest Retina iMacs (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Google’s Pixel Buds pack Assistant and Translate: $109 shipped (Reg. $159)
- Samsung’s sleek 28-inch 4K Monitor returns to Prime Day pricing at $250 shipped
- Get an early deal on the brand new Pad & Quill Traveler Leather iPad Pro Case
- Grab Sony’s H900N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones from $180 (Reg. $300)
- Have VAVA’s iPhone-enabled Dash Cam record your drives at $80 shipped (20% off)
- HP’s ENVY 2-in-1 15″ Laptop is perfect for students from $560 shipped (Reg. $760)
- APC’s 125VA UPS has three outlets and dual USB ports at $19 (20% off)
- TP-Link’s Smart Bulb does not need a hub and works w/ Alexa & Google: $17 shipped ($5 off)
- D-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender falls to $100 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Best multi-toolsfrom under $5 from Gerber, Leatherman and more
- Upgrade your peripherals w/ this Cooler Master Keyboard & Mouse bundle: $36 (Reg. $60)
- Calibrate your monitors w/ the Datacolor Spyder5PRO System: $95 (Reg. $170)
- Designer MacBook cases for school under $50: Kate Spade, Vera Bradley & more
- Improve your Instagram with these smartphone photo courses for $29
- Add Bluetooth to your car, Nintendo Switch, more w/ SoundPEATS 2-in-1 adapter for $16
- Nintendo Switch + Labo Variety or Robot for $339 shipped (Up to $380 value)
- Capture crispy audio w/ the RODELink Digital Wireless System: $250 (Reg. $400)
- Green Deals: Greenworks 40V G-MAX 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer $80, more
- Polarized sport sunglasses that are lightweight & breathable for $11 (Reg. $25)
- WORKPRO Steel Workbench w/ work light & particle board now $70 (Reg. $100+)
- Score a 12-pack of Soylent Meal Replacement Drinks for $25.50 shipped (25% off)
- CORSAIR’s VOID PRO RGB Gaming Headset sports 7.1-Ch. Surround: $55 (Reg. $80)
- Lenovo’s latest laptops can pack Xeon processors, 128GB of RAM, and 6TB of storage
- J.Crew Factory Flash Sale offers a rare extra 60% off clearance items w/ prices from $8
- Save big on Harman/Kardon SoundSticks III: $100 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $300), more
- LEGO’s Harry Potter Whomping Willow kit drops to new Amazon low at $60, more from $27
- This 960GB SSD offers 3200MB/s read rates: $221 shipped (Reg. $300), more from $127.50
- Grab the Lowepro SlingShot Bag and GorillaPod 3K Tripod at $80 ($115 value)
- Crest’s 3D Glamorous Whitestrips Kit for under $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+)
- Lucky Brand Sale on Sale Event revamps your look with up to 75% off: jeans, outerwear, more
- Stand your PS4 upright & charge two controllers w/ this hub at $9.50 Prime shipped
Anker’s 1-day Amazon Gold Box has deals from $8 on top-rated iPhone/Android accessories
Save 25% on Nest’s Indoor and Outdoor 1080p Security Cameras, now at $149 each
Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones get rare discount at Amazon to $299
MORE NEW DEALS:
Best Buy’s anniversary sale is now live! Deals on TVs, Mac accessories, smart home gear, more
- iTunes gift cards BOGO 20% off at Target w/ email delivery
- Outfit your iPhone X or 8/7 with a new $4 case via Amazon (various styles)
- Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook is down to $149 shipped via Walmart
- Upgrade your Wi-Fi w/ a Linksys Velop Mesh 802.11ac system for $250 (Reg. $350)
- Add Roku’s streaming sticks to your setup from $40 shipped (20% off)
- Amazon’s Echo Spot has an integrated display, Alexa, more for $100 (Reg. $130)
- Insignia’s Smart Speaker has Google Assistant built-in, returns to all-time low at $25
- Huawei Watch 2 Classic Smartwatch falls to new Amazon low at $180 (Reg. $230)
- Add 4TB of WD USB 3.1 storage to your backup system for $75 shipped (25% off)
- GE’s Z-Wave Plus Paddle Dimmer Switch is down to $30.50 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Sun Joe’s electric 40V lawn mower drops the gas and oil routine: $187.50 (Reg. $230+)
- Bring Klipsch’s RSB-8 Sound Bar to your home theater for a new low: $300 ($200 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC Card $48 shipped, more
- Add the complete Harry Potter 8-film collection to your digital library for $60
- Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection 5-Piece Gift Set for $12.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Today only, grab Panasonic’s eneloop 12 rechargeable battery kit for $35 (Reg. $50)
- Nordstrom Rack TOMS Flash Event with deals from $35 on top styles for the entire family
- Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven now $15 for today only at Best Buy (up to 50% off)
- Enso takes 20% off all its silicone rings in rare sitewide sale from $10
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Owlboy for Switch from $20, GTA V from $16, more
- Amazon offers highly-rated humidifiers from just $20 Prime shipped today
- Allen Edmonds offers up to 50% off summer clearance & an extra 20% off your purchase
- Kate Spade Surprise Sale has deals from $9: handbags, accessories, apparel & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: SPACE INVADERS, Braveland, more
- Gift cards up to 20% off: Lowe’s, Barnes & Noble, Kansas Steaks, more
- The 320-page Zelda Encyclopedia hardcover book hits Amazon low at $22
- Sunglass Warehouse takes 30% off all shades during its Friends & Family Sale
- Dremel All-Purpose Accessory Kit down to $20 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $30)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Review: LEGO Voltron combines five fearsome lions into the largest brick-built mecha yet
Samsung debuts refreshed SmartThings Mesh Wi-Fi System w/ Plume AI, new IoT sensors
Doom Eternal debuts with over 15 minutes of gorey gameplay at QuakeCon 2018
- Capcom’s new Resident Evil 2 keyboard would look great on your desk… if you can afford it
- Target debuts new clothing lines ‘Wild Fable’ & ‘Original Use’ for fall w/ all prices under $40
- God of War gets stronger enemies, weapons & more this month w/ New Game+
- How to make your dorm room into a smart home from under $25
- The Lume Traveler Camper sports a convertible top, solar power and more
- Sony celebrates 525 million PlayStations sold w/ new Limited Edition PS4 Pro
- How to wear the camouflage trend for this season with top picks from $25
- Panasonic’s latest gadget makes your stinky shoes smell new… in five hours
- LEGO teases upcoming series of Overwatch-themed kits due out in 2019
- NZXT announces the H700 Nuka-Cola, a Fallout-themed computer case
- Sonnet launches its Echo 11 Thunderbolt 3 Dock with Ethernet, SD, 87W charging, more
- Nintendo includes a themed Gamecube controller w/ new Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct:new fighters & game modes [Video]
- Amazon intros 30-minute grocery pickup at select Whole Foods locations
- Best toiletry bags for jet setters under $40 from Herschel, Patagonia, more
- June unveils its more affordable second-gen. Smart Oven w/ launch day deal
- Anki announces Vector, its newest intelligent robot for your home
- Bose launches Amazon Alexa integration for its QuietComfort 35 II headphones
- The SWAGTRON Cali Drift marries skateboards and scooters w/ a 250W electric motor [Deal]
- WaterField debuts new canvas/leather Tech Folio iPad & accessory case
- Samsung’s latest SSDs will reach capacities of 4TB at costs lower than before
- Selena Gomez’s new fall line for COACH is now available w/ more on the way
- Denon’s new 5.1-Ch AV Receiver rocks AirPlay 2, 8 HDMI inputs & is now available for purchase
- Hori’s latest accessory brings the D-Pad back to your Nintendo Switch, now up for preorder
- Best men’s work attire under $60 from Steve Madden, Perry Ellis, more
- Blizzard is turning your favorite Overwatch weapons into foam Nerf blasters
- Bentley’s 100th Anniversary book weighs 66-pounds, folds out to match full-size car
- Hands-on: LEGO’s new Harry Potter BrickHeadz are the most magical brick-built figures yet
- Walmart announces Alphabot, a robot to help prepare your online orders
- Best Console Game Releases for August: Madden NFL 19, Shenmue, more
- How to choose the best lighting for your smart home:Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more
- Nintendo’s runaway hit NES Classic is outselling all other consoles this summer