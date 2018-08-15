9to5Toys Lunch Break: Honor View10 128GB $430, SanDisk 400GB microSDXC $150, Anker PowerPort Cube $19, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Honor’s View10 128GB unlocked smartphone is $430 (Reg. $500), more from $180
The SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card is down to $150 via Amazon (Reg. $190)
Anker’s PowerPort Cube has three outlets and USB ports at $19.50 (20% off), more
Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones get rare discount at Amazon to $299
Best multi-tools from under $5from Gerber, Leatherman and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
NETGEAR’s Arlo Q 1080p Security Cam includes 7-day cloud DVR: $119 (Reg. $150)
- Best Buy’s 2018 MacBook Pro deal delivers some of the lowest priceswe’ve seen
- Elago’s minimalist aluminum MacBook stand is down to $22 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories:Anker Nylon MFi Lightning Cables from $8, more
- Add the Elago W2 Apple Watch dock to your nightstand for $8 Prime shipped
- Elgato’s Eve Aqua HomeKit Water Controller gets first price drop to $81 (Reg. $100)
- iHome’s Echo Dot Dock improves audio and charges your iPhone: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Give your monitor a boost w/ this AmazonBasics Stand at $10.50 Prime shipped
- Save $50 on Arlo’s Smart Home Security Lighting Kit, now available for $230 shipped
- Add a dash & backup camera to your car w/ this multi-function mirror: $75.50 (Reg. $115)
- Acer’s 25-inch 1440p monitor with HDMI is a great upgrade at $220 shipped (Reg. $350)
- This iPad car headrest mount will keep passengers entertained: $24.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Mohu’s Curve 30 HDTV Antenna lets you get rid of cable for $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- Samsung’s high-end POWERbot vacuum has Alexa & Assistant control: $450 (Reg. $800+)
- Ricoh’s Color Laser Printer drops to new low at $199 shipped (Reg. $300)
- William Painter sunglasses & more from $57 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Patriot’s 480GB SSD is an affordable upgrade to any aging Mac or PC at $69 (Reg. up to $95)
- Amazon now offering Full Grain Leather Ratchet SlideBelts for $60 (Reg. $85)
- Amazon 1-day Cuisinart Cast Iron Sale from $55: casseroles, frying pans, more
- Levi’s Back to School Event with denim from $36 + an extra 25% off new fall items
- Bushnell’s 16MP E3 Trail Camera hits Amazon low for today only at $73 shipped
- Tommy Hilfiger’s Pre-Fall Sale has deals from $20: jackets, shirts, jeans & more
- Be prepared when family asks you to repair a computer w/ this 76-in-1 toolkit for $14.50
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Week Calendar, Typic, more
- New Balance cuts an extra 25% off apparel: t-shirts, shorts, jackets, & more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Secret of Mana $29, Super Bomberman R $20, more
- Upgrade your gaming desktop w/ MSI’s GTX 1070 Ti 8GB GPU from $410 (Reg. $500)
- Neiman Marcus Last Call clears its sale section with an extra 40-75% off Cole Haan, more
- Walmart has a selection of Funko Pop! figures on sale from $2.50 to expand your collection
- Ullo Wine Purifier Bundle w/ glasses, filters, more for $50 (Reg. $90+)
- Bonobos Final Sale items are currently 50% off including polo shirts, shorts & more
- Chefman Express 2.5L Air Fryer drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $100+)
- 9to5Toys Daily: August 15, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Reebok’s biodegradable Cotton & Corn shoes are now available for purchase
Our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20
Fall essentials for a memorable season from $19
- Review: LEGO Voltron combines five fearsome lions into the largest brick-built mecha yet
- Monoprice debuts STITCH, a new line of entry-level smart home devicesand sensors
- The Elder Scrolls: Legends will likely only be available on cross-platform-enabled systems
- AMD’s 2nd Generation Threadripper is a ‘record-breaking’ processor that starts at $649 for 12 cores
- Crazybaby’s new Air 1S earbuds are its answer to Apple’s AirPods
- Williams Sonoma’s No Kid Hungry Campaign showcases celebrity designed spatulas
- Microsoft unveils new translucent Phantom Black Xbox Wireless Controller, more
- Amazon will automatically send you more coffee or snacks thanks to this smart container
- Lenovo’s latest laptops can pack Xeon processors, 128GB of RAM, and 6TB of storage
- Get an early deal on the brand new Pad & Quill Traveler Leather iPad Pro Case
- Samsung debuts refreshed SmartThings Mesh Wi-Fi System w/ Plume AI, new IoT sensors