HTC U12+ picks up ‘Flame Red’ variant in the US, pre-orders open now for September launch

Despite struggling sales, HTC has still been launching some of the best looking phones on the market, and its recent U12+ is no exception. Following a launch earlier this year, the HTC U12+ is now up for pre-order in the US in its “Flame Red” color.

The Flame Red HTC U12+ is the same phone as the original, but this new paint job is probably one of the best looking yet. It’s not translucent like the Blue option, but the red color produces an awesome look that we don’t often see on smartphones.

This option, likely a 64GB storage tier, is offered unlocked just like the other color options and works on GSM carriers as well as Verizon. Pre-orders are open today and the phone ships in September, with pricing falling at the same $799.

HTC today announced customers in North America can immediately preorder the HTC U12+ in Flame Red, bringing the popular color-shifting model of U12+ to the US and Canada for the first time. Appearing red, gold, amber, and even occasional hints of violet depending on how light strikes the Liquid Surface design, the Flame Red U12+ is sure to turn heads by the pool, at the beach, or wherever you go this summer. Literally no other smartphone looks as blazingly unique, and it’s available for preorder now for $799 exclusively from htc.com. (Shipping in September.)

The U12+ is HTC’s biggest and boldest flagship phone ever, including a vivid 6″ display with cinematic 18:9 widescreen, yet it is also easier to use with Edge Sense 2 for intuitive one-handed interaction for snapping photos, calling up voice assistants, or virtually anything you may want to do. Features of the HTC U12+ include:

• Edge Sense 2: A new touch feedback experience turn the edges of U12+ into the easiest and most intuitive way to interact with your phone. The new Edge Sense knows which hand you are using, giving you one-handed freedom to double tap to navigate the device, hold to lock the screen orientation, or squeeze the sides for taking photos and videos, zooming in on maps, and virtually any interaction.

• Amazing cameras: Two cameras on the front and back deliver beautifully artistic photos with DSLR-like bokeh. UltraSpeed Autofocus 2 includes full sensor phase detection autofocus and new laser autofocus to ensure you never miss your shot, while HDR Boost 2 lets you take fantastic photos in any lighting condition. The main camera’s 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom for photos means you are always ready for a close-up, while video with Sonic Zoom lets you “zoom in” on a sound or voice so you are truly the director of the scene. And with one-touch auto zoom, it’s almost like you have Hollywood in your pocket.

• Best-ever HTC BoomSound, USonic, and Qualcomm® aptX™ HD audio: Incredible, pulse-pounding sound with louder-than-ever BoomSound speakers and USonic earbuds featuring Active Noise Cancellation to keep out unwanted distractions. USonic matches the unique structure of your ear to shape the sound perfectly for you, so you hear every high note with crystal-clear precision and every bassline with thundering power. For wireless audio that goes way beyond expectations, aptX HD is designed to support high resolution 24-bit Bluetooth audio.

• Liquid Surface: The U12+ showcases an even more artistic design featuring ultra-thin screen borders and new pressure-sensitive buttons encased in vibrant colors unlike anything you’ve seen. A Translucent Blue color that lets you admire your phone’s beauty both inside and out, while Ceramic Black offers a gorgeously sophisticated look and Flame Red delivers extraordinary, color-shifting hues in the most dynamic look HTC has ever created.

• Power and performance: Equipped with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform with X20 LTE that will extend the way people see, hear, and interact with the world around them. It is engineered to shatter performance expectations and connect you at beyond Gigabit LTE download speeds without unnecessarily compromising battery life. With 6GB RAM standard and up to 128GB storage, the U12+ shatters expectations of the power and performance you can expect from your phone.

In addition to Flame Red, the HTC U12+ is also available in Translucent Blue (64GB or 128GB) and Ceramic Black. Please see htc.com for more.