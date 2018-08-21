How to set and adjust your daily activity goals with Google Fit

Google Fit has been around for quite some time, but Google recently revamped the service with a brand new look and some handy new features. If you want to give it a shot, here’s how to set activity goals with Google Fit.

How to set activity goals with Google Fit

Setting your “Move Minutes” daily goal

Setting your “Heart Points” daily goal

There are two activity goals within Google Fit at the moment, and those are Move Minutes and Heart Points. Google developed these goals in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to better assist users in being more active. When you first open the new Google Fit the app should prompt you to set your daily goals up, but if that doesn’t happen or if you need to adjust it after the fact, you can do so pretty easily. Here’s how to it.

1. How to set your “Move Minutes” goal

Move Minutes are the core part of the new Google Fit. This activity goal simply tracks how long you’re active throughout the day. You can adjust this number however you want to suit your lifestyle and personal goals.

To do that, you’ll need to head into the Profile tab of the Google Fit app. From there, simply tap on the Move Minutes drop-down, and a new screen will open up which allows you to adjust the daily total. Tapping the + or – button adjusts the total by 5, and you can save that number by hitting “set goal” in the top corner.

2. How to set your “Heart Points” goal

Heart Points is the more interesting daily goal to me personally. This total aims to really get your heart pumping rather than just getting you out of your chair. One minute of intermediate activity, walking, for example, equals one heart point. On the other hand, more strenuous exercise gives you two heart points for each minute of activity.

To adjust this goal, you’ll need to once again head into the Profile tab of the Google Fit app. From there, tap on the Heart Points drop-down, and a new screen will open up which lets you adjust the daily total to suit your needs. Tapping the + or – button adjusts the total by 5, and you can save that number by hitting “set goal” in the top corner.

