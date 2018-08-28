Skagen Falster 2 goes official w/ NFC, heart rate monitor, ‘swimproof’ design

Wear OS’ strong suit is its hardware, and today one of our personal favorites in the design category is getting a second generation with the Skagen Falster 2…

The original Skagen Falster launched back at CES earlier this year, and it quickly became one of our favorite Wear OS devices when it came to design. However, that product also left out a lot of features that many want. Now, with the second generation, Skagen is fixing that.

Being shown off at IFA 2018 this week, the Skagen Falster 2 keeps the same design as the original, but with some big improvements in tow. For one, the hardware is now “swimproof” with improved water resistance and there’s also now a heart rate sensor. Those work with the new Google Fit app to improve the fitness experience from your watch. Further, the Falster 2 has built-in GPS and NFC as well. This opens up Google Pay functionality for the watch for mobile payments in-store.

Of course, Skagen is still building this watch on top of Google’s Wear OS. That includes custom watchfaces designed by Skagen, notifications, Google Assistant, and more. The watch is also powered by the same Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform from Qualcomm.

Pricing on the Skagen Falster 2 starts at the same $275 as the original with a silicone or leather band. There are also steel mesh bands available at $295, and the watch itself comes in black, silver, and rose gold. The Skagen Falster 2 launches September 12th.

