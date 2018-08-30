Marshall ‘Voice’ are its first smart speakers, ship w/ Google Assistant later this year

Marshall, traditionally known as purveyors of guitar amps, has apparently decided smart speakers are its next big business. The company announced its first Google Assistant-powered speakers at IFA in Berlin, Germany today, and if nothing else they look physically attractive.

The company notes that it’s bringing lots of its prior expertise in sound and speakers to these units, including lots of audiophile terms that I’m not all too familiar with:

Each speaker combines advanced components such as class D amplifiers, a bass reflex cabinet system and custom-tuned drivers engineered to provide a balanced and dynamic response.

They also come with the signature Marshall look, featuring its iconic logo on the from mesh.

Classic Marshall details such as a textured vinyl covering, salt & pepper fret and the iconic script logo adorn each Marshall Voice speaker.

Of course, you’ll also get all the smarts of either Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant. As you’re likely aware, we’re not touching them until we can get Google on board.

Before the Google Assistant versions launch “later this year,” though, you’re going to be stuck with the Amazon Alexa models. Marshall says the Acton II Voice with Amazon Alexa and Stanmore II Voice with Amazon Alexa are going to be the first out the door, and they’re $299 and $399, respectively.

Preorders for the cheaper Acton start October 2nd, while the Stanmore will be up on marshallheadphones.com starting much sooner — today in fact, August 30th.