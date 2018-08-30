Marshall ‘Voice’ are its first smart speakers, ship w/ Google Assistant later this year

Marshall, traditionally known as purveyors of guitar amps, has apparently decided smart speakers are its next big business. The company announced its first Google Assistant-powered speakers at IFA in Berlin, Germany today, and if nothing else they look physically attractive.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
The company notes that it’s bringing lots of its prior expertise in sound and speakers to these units, including lots of audiophile terms that I’m not all too familiar with:
Each speaker combines advanced components such as class D amplifiers, a bass reflex cabinet system and custom-tuned drivers engineered to provide a balanced and dynamic response.
They also come with the signature Marshall look, featuring its iconic logo on the from mesh.
Classic Marshall details such as a textured vinyl covering, salt & pepper fret and the iconic script logo adorn each Marshall Voice speaker.
Of course, you’ll also get all the smarts of either Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant. As you’re likely aware, we’re not touching them until we can get Google on board.
Before the Google Assistant versions launch “later this year,” though, you’re going to be stuck with the Amazon Alexa models. Marshall says the Acton II Voice with Amazon Alexa and Stanmore II Voice with Amazon Alexa are going to be the first out the door, and they’re $299 and $399, respectively.
Preorders for the cheaper Acton start October 2nd, while the Stanmore will be up on marshallheadphones.com starting much sooner — today in fact, August 30th.
BERLIN – Aug. 30, 2018 – Launching this autumn is Marshall Voice with Amazon Alexa, followed by the Google Assistant later this year. This is just the beginning, with Marshall planning to roll out even more Marshall Voice speakers with other services in the future.
Over 55 years of knowledge has been distilled into every Marshall speaker for an explosive sound that will make any room come alive with music. Each speaker combines advanced components such as class D amplifiers, a bass reflex cabinet system and custom-tuned drivers engineered to provide a balanced and dynamic response. Classic Marshall details such as a textured vinyl covering, salt & pepper fret and the iconic script logo adorn each Marshall Voice speaker.
LET ALEXA DO THE HEAVY LIFTING Just like a roadie, Alexa is there to help while you’re busy doing other things. Can’t remember the name of a song? Say the lyrics and Alexa will find it for you. Looking for information on when your favorite band goes on tour? Just ask. You can even have Alexa remind you when tickets go on sale, help you tune your guitar, learn music theory, test your music knowledge, or catch you up on the latest news. Alexa and Marshall Voice really are a match made in music heaven.
PRODUCT INFORMATION & RELEASE The first two Marshall Voice speakers launching are Acton II Voice with Amazon Alexa and Stanmore II Voice with Amazon Alexa. Both are perfect for any space, small or large.
Stanmore II Voice with Amazon Alexa will be on sale from October 2nd for $399 at marshallheadphones.com, with pre-orders beginning August 30th.
Acton II Voice with Amazon Alexa will be on sale from November 9th for $299 at marshallheadphones.com, with pre-orders beginning October 2nd. Both speakers will initially launch in the U.S. with other countries to follow.