9to5Toys Last Call: LG G6+ 128GB Smartphone $410, Samsung microSD Cards from $16, Fitbit Alta $80, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Nest’s 3rd Generation Thermostat can pay for itself w/ energy savings: $167.50 (Reg. $249)
- Save nearly $40 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad: $290 shipped
- Anker kicks off the week w/ new Amazon sale from $10 on its latest accessories
- Dress up your Apple Watch with these leather bands for just $4 Prime shipped each
- HP’s OfficeJet AiO w/ AirPrint is a budget-focused printer, on sale for $40
- Hisense’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features four HDMI inputs, more for $659 (Reg. $850)
- Keep an eye on your home w/ this NETGEAR Arlo Camera bundle at $440 shipped (20% off)
- Monoprice discounts a selection of its Z-Wave Plus accessories from $10 shipped
- Harman Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System is great for movies: $140 (Refurb, Orig. $650)
- Ecovacs’ Alexa-enabled Robotic Vacuum gets a $50 discount to $180 shipped
- Korg debuts new limited edition color NanoSERIES2 controllers for Mac/iOS
- Cut the cord and get local channels on Apple TV w/ Tablo Dual LITE DVR for $100
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Lowe’s, Xbox, Best Buy, Cirque du Soleil and more
- This USB 3.0 flash drive has a MFi Lightning connector & 64GB of storage for $37 (Reg. $45)
- Green Deals: Sun Joe 20V Electric Chainsaw $45 (Reg. $80), more
- Samsung one-ups Tile with its new LTE-enabled SmartThings Tracker
- WORX Fall Tool Deals: Electric Trivac $44 (Reg. $60+), AeroCart $88 (Reg. $130), more
- Grab the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle at up to $100 off today
- Lilly Pulitzer’s After Party Sale brightens up your wardrobe with deals from $10
- Amazon will sell you this slick Herschel Duffel Bag for $55 (Reg. $85)
- Stay cool and dry w/ Dyson’s Humidifier + Fan: $187 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- No-pull dog harness w/ reflective detailing for just $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)
- Target refreshes your workwear wardrobe withlaunch of Prologue & everything is under $50
- Review: IK’s new extremely affordable analog UNO synth for Mac/iOS
- Assemble Han Solo’s LEGO Landspeeder for $25 Prime shipped, more from $21
- Stanley’s Stainless Steel Shots & Flask Gift Set hits Amazon low at $17
LG G6+ Android Smartphone w/ 128GB + 5.7″ HDR10 Display: $410 shipped (Reg. $500)
Samsung’s top-rated microSDXC cards are on sale from $16 at Amazon
Track your fitness and more w/ Fitbit’s Alta for $80 (Reg. up to $130) via Amazon
MORE NEW DEALS:
Ring Video Doorbell 2 is down to $160 shipped at Amazon (20% off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cell 42mm 20% off before this week’s keynote, now $343
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery via PayPal: save on apps, games, more
- Logitech’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro case gets a rare discount to under $100 shipped
- Grab a two-pack of Ring Motion Detectors at an Amazon low of $50 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Jump-start your streaming career: Turtle Beach Digital USB Mic $40 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Samsung’s SmartThings Hub gets a nearly 40% discount to $57 shipped at Amazon
- Add smarts to existing lights w/ the TP-Link Kasa Switch for $30 shipped (25% off)
- SanDisk’s Ultra Fit 128GB Flash Drive drops the bulk, now $25 via Amazon
- Upgrade your TV’s audio on a budget w/ this Polk Bluetooth Soundbar at $70 (45% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable two-pack $10, more
- eBay kicks off new 20% off promotion taking 20% off tech, home goods and more
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes Sengled LED Smart Home bundles from $22.50
- Save up to 31% on Zmodo smart doorbells & more to keep an eye on your home from $55
- Ninja Nutri DUO Blender w/ cups, lids, dough blade & more: $80 for today only
- Bass Friends & Family Sale offers an extra 30% off select styles with this promo code
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D Atlas, iColorama S, more
- Rubbermaid’s Brilliance 10-Piece Food Container Set drops to Amazon low at $42
- NCAA Hoodies for just $23 Prime shipped just in time for football season
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Bomberman R from $16, Far Cry 5 $30, more
- Sperry steps up your shoe game with deals from $31 on boots, boat shoes & more
- Bring home the Big Boss Oil-less Air Fryer for $60 Prime shipped (Reg. $80)
- ECCO Flash Sale at Hautelook offers sneakers from $80, boots, dress shoes & more
- Lands’ End clears the sale section with deals from $7: outerwear, shoes, shirts & more
- AmazonBasics Stapler w/ 1,000 Staples hits all-time low, now available from $3
- 9to5Toys Daily: September 10, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sphero rolls out new BOLT robotic ball w/ education-focused coding, games, more
Nintendo shows off new Pikachu & Eevee Edition Switch bundle arriving later this year
Das Keyboards introduces the“world’s first smart gaming keyboard” w/ RGB, more
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket gets the HD treatment, now out on PS4/X1, Switch soon
- VoCore2 takes on the Raspberry Pi with new coin-sized micro Linux computers
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta starts Sept. 10th, here’s what we know & how to play
- Timberleaf’s Pika teardrop trailer goes minimal with under $12,000 price tag
- Best Console Game Releases for September:Spider-Man, Tomb Raider, Labo, more
- Denon and Marantz race to bring ‘IMAX Enhanced’ to their AirPlay 2-enabled A/V receivers
- iOttie expands iON lineup with stand that allows portrait and landscape wireless charging
- Snapchat intros pricier Spectacles w/ fresh look and polarized lenses
- Smart home lighting makes any room unique, how to add a splash of color to your space
- The Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 is an AirPlay-enabled record player for high-end setups
- Football season is upon us, get ready w/ these tailgating essentials from $12
- Hisense unveils two laser TVs that can beam 4K onto screens ranging from 88- to 120-inches
- Best lightweight jackets under $50 to keep you stylishly warm
- How to make an easy and flexible DIY overhead camera rig