9to5Toys Last Call: Samsung Galaxy Tab A $170, UE WONDERBOOM Speaker $50, Home Mini Chromecast bundle $66, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Dell’s UltraSharp 27-inch 1440p Monitor drops to $374 shipped (25% off), more from $184
- Get Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi/Cellular for $170 off, no tax except NY/NJ
- VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub complements your MacBook at $35 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Razer’s Chroma V2 Mechanical Keyboard gets a 25% discount to $112 shipped
- FlashForge’s Finder 3D Printer has Wi-Fi control & more at new low of $299 ($100 off)
- Upgrade your PC’s storage w/ this 2TB Toshiba 3.5″ HDD for $49 (Reg. $63)
- Aukey takes up to 20% off its latest 1080p dash cams starting at $47 shipped
- Amazon’s Kindle Voyage is a must-have eReader for fall books: $120 (Refurb, Orig. $200)
- YI’s Dome 1080p Wi-Fi Camera drops to $45 ($15 off), Zmodo 3-pack: $62 shipped
- AmazonBasics vintage-style notebook w/ elastic closure for just $6.50
- Rachael Ray’s 5-Piece Bakeware Set cleans easily and resists warping: $22 (Reg. $50)
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James gets your tabletop ready for guests
- Watch Annihilation for just $1 in HD via Amazon this weekend
- Grab $15 in free Best Buy credit with these $150 gift cards
- Victrola Wood 8-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable now $100 shipped (Reg. $130+)
- Store 24 darts in the Nerf N-Strike Modulus Regulator: $30 shipped (Reg. $45)
- Timberland Boots for men and women as low as $60 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Green Deals: 8-pack Tenergy BR30 LED Light Bulbs $22, more
- Char-Griller Akorn Jr. Kamado Kooker Grill down to just $109 today at Amazon
- Bring home a Dyson Multi Floor Vac for $144 shipped today (Refurb, Orig. $450)
- Instant Pot’s 6-Quart Multi Pressure Cooker gets a 40% discount to $60 Prime shipped
- Trim your lawn w/ a WORX 13-inch Cordless Lawn Mower: $144 (Reg. $190), more
- Reebok’s Training Sale is live w/ an extra 40% off select styles from $39
- Build your own custom creations w/ LEGO’s Creative Boxes: Medium $28, Large $48, more
- Wisenet launches SmartCam N1 and N2 with reduced motion alerts via facial recognition
- MAC Cosmetics Goodbye Sale offers lipstick, blush, eyeshadow & more starting at $11
- Grab an entire suit from Perry Ellis starting at $100 for your next event + free shipping
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 32GB has expandable microSD storage at $170 ($30 off)
End the summer w/ UE’s WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker at $50 (30% off)
UE MEGABLAST is waterproof, has a 16-hour battery, Alexa, more from $175 (Reg. $250)
Pick up this Chromecast + Google Home Mini bundle for $66 shipped (Over 20% off)
Anker kicks off the week w/ new Amazon sale from $10 on its latest accessories
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet ships w/ 2-year warranty, more for $160 (Reg. $200)
- Your choice of leather Apple Watch Bands for $4 via Amazon
- Rare discounts on Elevation Lab’s iPad Pro DraftTable at Amazon from $37.50
- Anker’s ergonomic vertical mouse falls to $14 Prime shipped (30% off)
- Automate your sprinkler system w/ a top-rated Rachio Controller from $120
- Tenergy Solis iOS/Android Smart BBQ Thermometer now $40 for today only
- VUDU 3 for $25: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-5, Chicago P.D. Seasons 1-5, more
- Garmin’s vívosmart HR Activity Tracker monitors heart rate and more at $69 (Reg. $100)
- Ditch the hub with TP-Link’s affordable Smart LED Light Bulb for $17 (Reg. $30)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C Wall Charger $14 Prime shipped, more
- iBuyPower’s gaming desktop has a Ryzen 7 CPU, RX580 GPU, more for $799 (Reg. $900+)
- This High Sierra duffel bag rolls & converts to a backpack for $92 (Reg $125)
- Build this roller coaster K’NEX set w/ your kids this fall: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Save big on DEWALT Tools at Home Depot, today only: 12-inch Miter Saw $279, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Star Wars Empire At War, SYS Pro, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods kick up for fall sale cuts prices from $11: Nike, Under Armour, more
- Joe’s New Balance Running Event takes 40% off with deals from $27 on top styles
- Bushnell Trophy 10×42 Binoculars + Harness at $77 for today only (Reg. $100+)
- The adidas September Sale will get you moving w/ deals on sneakers from $45, apparel, more
- RejuvenAir Bamboo Air Freshener Bags keep everything fresh: 5-Pack for $21
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon 2 $45 or less, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 $20, more
- Amazon 1-day Craftsman Tool/Accessory sale from $13: multi-tools, much more
- Star Wars board games from $5 at Amazon and Best Buy: Destiny Cards, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
littleBits unveils 3 new original kits letting you assemble a space rover, synth guitar, more
Amazon set to sell 7-foot Christmas trees, more online this holiday season
AOC announces four affordable, curved gaming displays ranging from 24- to 32-inches
- Mad for Plaid: Cool weather styles for the entire family under $30
- LEGO debuts new 1,166-piece Winter Village Fire Station to get you in the holiday spirit
- FromSoftware’s new PSVR game Déraciné gets release date, new trailer [Video]
- Nintendo announces 7-day FREE trial of its Switch Online Service ahead of launch
- Korg debuts new limited edition color NanoSERIES2 controllersfor Mac/iOS
- Samsung one-ups Tile with its new LTE-enabled SmartThings Tracker
- Target refreshes your workwear wardrobe withlaunch of Prologue & everything is under $50
- Sphero rolls out new BOLT robotic ball w/ education-focused coding, games, more
- Nintendo shows off new Pikachu & Eevee Edition Switch bundle arriving later this year
- Das Keyboards introduces the“world’s first smart gaming keyboard” w/ RGB, more
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket gets the HD treatment, now out on PS4/X1, Switch soon
- VoCore2 takes on the Raspberry Pi with new coin-sized micro Linux computers
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta starts Sept. 10th, here’s what we know & how to play
- Timberleaf’s Pika teardrop trailer goes minimal with under $12,000 price tag
- Best Console Game Releases for September:Spider-Man, Tomb Raider, Labo, more
- Denon and Marantz race to bring ‘IMAX Enhanced’ to their AirPlay 2-enabled A/V receivers