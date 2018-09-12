9to5Toys Last Call: Samsung Galaxy Tab A $170, UE WONDERBOOM Speaker $50, Home Mini Chromecast bundle $66, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/09/9to5Toys-Daily-9-12-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Dell’s UltraSharp 27-inch 1440p Monitor drops to $374 shipped (25% off), more from $184

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 32GB has expandable microSD storage at $170 ($30 off)

End the summer w/ UE’s WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker at $50 (30% off)

UE MEGABLAST is waterproof, has a 16-hour battery, Alexa, more from $175 (Reg. $250)

Pick up this Chromecast + Google Home Mini bundle for $66 shipped (Over 20% off)

Anker kicks off the week w/ new Amazon sale from $10 on its latest accessories

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet ships w/ 2-year warranty, more for $160 (Reg. $200)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

littleBits unveils 3 new original kits letting you assemble a space rover, synth guitar, more

Amazon set to sell 7-foot Christmas trees, more online this holiday season

AOC announces four affordable, curved gaming displays ranging from 24- to 32-inches