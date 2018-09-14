137: Google Pixel 3 teasers, ‘Meowth’ Pixelbook, Google One | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Google Pixel 3 teasers, details on the ‘Meowth’ Pixelbook and why it’s defunct, Play credits for Google One users, and the lates Google deals from 9to5Toys.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- The story of ‘Meowth,’ the ‘Pixelbook 2’ convertible prototype that could have been
- Google hints at Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL colors in new ‘Coming Soon’ teaser
- Google Pixel 3 ‘Are you ready?’ teaser page shows up on the Google Store
- Some Google One users receiving $5 in Play credits to make up for rough launch
- Anker kicks off the week w/ new Amazon sale from $10 on its latest accessories
- Control lights, RGB strips, coffee makers, more w/ this 2-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs for $30
- The Moto X4 Android Smartphone sports dual cameras, a 5.2″ display, more: $250 ($100 off)
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!