Google hints at Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL colors in new ‘Coming Soon’ teaser

Yesterday, Google began teasing its upcoming phone with an “Are you ready?” landing page that prominently featured a “3.” The latest nod at what’s “Coming Soon” comes from Google Japan and might hint at the color variants for the Pixel 3.

After announcing an October 9th event in New York City last week, Google followed up with an accompanying Paris unveil. Today, an interactive Japanese teaser page boldly states that something is “Coming Soon.”

A rectangular outline with rounded corners and ‘G’ logo in a familiar placement is a likely representation of the Pixel 3’s rear side. The shape tilts left and right, while there is a very interesting outline in the inner perimeter. This could be a possible reference to the colorful power button.

Meanwhile, tapping the page on mobile cycles the two-toned background. The top fourth is separated exactly like the glass shade on all existing Pixel phones, and is also slightly darker than the bottom section.

The first color combination is a light gray top and white bottom. An almost neon green internal accent is similar in shade to the power button on this year’s larger and white Made by Google phone.

Up next is a black shade and dark gray bottom. This too is in line with the leaked smaller Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. With no internal accent, it matches how the leaks and current Really Black Pixel 2 XL feature a plain power switch.

Lastly, is a deeper green paired with turquoise that retains the same internal accent color as white. For the past two generations, Google has offered the Pixel in a third vibrant option, with Really Blue replaced by Kinda Blue this year.

The third color has yet to leak, but is highly expected given Google’s penchant for a fun variant. In fact, it somewhat matches the exterior frame of Google Clips. Meanwhile, in a nod to that playfulness, this color features confetti that rains down the screen

