YouTube TV on the web features a convenient dark theme

While the primary Android client picked up a dark theme earlier this month, another YouTube application gained the appearance just before it. YouTube TV on the web quietly added the mode in August, with the look matching the rest of the YouTube family.

This dark theme was rolled out in mid-August according to an email sent out to YouTube TV subscribers. Confirmed by a support page (via Android Police), Google notes how this appearance “allows you to tone down your screen’s glare and experience YouTube TV with a dark background.”

Give yourself a theater experience with YouTube TV’s new dark theme. Reduce glare and eye strain while scrutinizing playbacks of that sketchy penalty call, or watch the colors pop on your favorite nature show. Check out the dark theme in your settings.

Once enabled, this deep gray appearance is applied throughout the website, including the background of every page, home screen, settings and other menu items. This change is most convenient when watching a channel or movie.

In the past, YouTube TV would retain a white app bar with shortcuts to Library, Home, and Live at the bottom of the screen. Users could scroll down to resume browsing, but the bright backing made for a contrasting and almost blinding experience.

Now, everything below the player window is not as bright and matches how this screen is already darkened on the mobile apps. It permits users to browse suggestions of what to watch next without visual interruption.

Google’s help page notes that the dark theme is “currently available for YouTube TV on a web browser,” suggesting that it could be available for other platforms in the future. Given that such a look is available for the primary Android and iOS clients, this is not too unexpected.

To enable, users can click their profile photo in the top-right of YouTube TV and select Settings. There is a “Dark theme” menu at the bottom with a toggle to enable.

