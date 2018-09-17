9to5Toys Last Call: Anker Accessories from $7, Samsung USB-C 500GB SSD $100, Kindle E-readers $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Outfit your front door w/ Kwikset’s Z-Wave Smart Lock at a new low of $109 (25% off)
- Twelve South iPhone 8/7/Plus SurfacePad cases store your cards and more from $29
- Elevation Lab’s robust MFi iPhone Dock sports one-hand operation: $36 (Reg. $60)
- This Apple Watch band looks like the official Link Bracelet for a fraction of the price: $19
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones sport stellar 40-hour battery life: $156 (Reg. $200+)
- Today only, LG’s SJ4Y Sound Bar + Wireless Subwoofer: $80 (Refurb, Orig. $200)
- SSDs from $58: Silicon Power 512GB, Samsung 860 EVO 250GB, more
- Expand your Wi-Fi network w/ TP-Link’s 802.11ac Range Extender at $33 (45% off)
- Amazon launches Storefronts to highlight American-based small businesses
- Parrot’s Mambo Quadcopter works with your iPhone and more at $64 (Reg. up to $90)
- Get a Custom Notch for your iPhone XS/Max/R while it’s FREE on the App Store
- Add RGB lighting to any space from just $11 Prime shipped w/ these kits
- Today only, QNAP’s 3-Bay Personal Cloud NAS hits low of $170 Prime shipped (Reg. $240)
- KitchenAid Blade Coffee/Spice Grinder Combo drops to $32 (20% off)
- Get elite task manager Pagico 8 on Mac for $19 (Orig. $50)
- Upgrade your home theater w/ Hisense’s 60-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV at $398 (20% off)
- Green Deals: 4-pack Fujitsu Rechargeable AA Batteries $5, more
- Osprey Hydration Packs are the ultimate travel bags from $100 at Woot
- Sperry’s Fall Favorites drop to as low as $52 including boat shoes, sneakers & more
- Bostitch Electric Stapler + 5,000 staples hits Amazon low at $25
- Rocket League announces Hot Wheels DLC w/ three cars, new arena, more
- Thermos 25-Oz. Stainless Vacuum Insulated Bottle for just $15 Prime shipped
- Patagonia pullovers, jackets, vests & more from $28 during Steep & Cheap’s Flash Sale
- iRobot’s Roomba 675 Smart Robotic Vacuum supports Alexa, more for $250 (Reg. $300)
- Save 20% off Logitech’s G920 Racing Wheel + Pedals: $200 shipped
- New DODOcase iPhone XS/Max/R cases & covers are now here
- Sleep up to 6 people in this Coleman Sundome Tent for $60 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Tidy up your desk w/ the AmazonBasics 8-inch cable management sleeve at $8 (35% off)
- Famous Footwear’s Flash Sale: extra 20% off Sperry, Nike, Under Armour, more
- J.Crew arrives on Amazon with affordable Mercantile line, here are our top picks
- Zelda Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition w/ map: pre-order for $60 (Reg. $100)
- The BLACK+DECKER Cordless Project Kit comes w/ 100 accessories: $43 (Reg. $60+)
Anker discounts some of its most popular accessories from $7
Samsung’s Portable T5 USB-C 500GB SSD drops to new Amazon low at $100 (20% off)
Amazon Kindle E-readers on sale from $50 shipped: Paperwhite $80, more
NBA 2K19 Review: Basketball’s best simulation returns and reigns supreme
MORE NEW DEALS:
Consolidate your remotes w/ Logitech’s $53 Harmony Smart Control
- Apple AirPods return to $127.50 following latest iPhone release
- Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is marked down to $349 (Orig. $429)
- Finally upgrade your home w/ smart plugs from $20: Wemo HomeKit 2-pack $30, more
- If you don’t have a Target REDcard, today’s the day: get $30 off $100 with approval
- Best Buy rolls out iPhone XS pre-orders for $0/mo. with Sprint and trade-in
- Lutron’s new Caseta HomeKit Starter Kit drops to $85 in Home Depot’s 1-day sale (25% off)
- Bring home the Amazon Echo Spot and Cloud Cam at $210 shipped ($40 off)
- Assemble the LEGO Ideas Old Fishing Store at its lowest price yet: $130 (Reg. $150)
- Score Jabra’s Move Bluetooth Headphones at a new Amazon low of $50 (30% off)
- Amazon’s Sabrent Gold Box has deals from $17: USB 3.0 Hard Drive Dock $19, more
- Score some new workout Bluetooth earbuds at up to 20% off with deals from $20, today only
- Sylvania Gardenspot Smart LED Lights illuminate your outdoor space: $32 (Reg. $50+)
- Smartphone Accessories: Apps2Car Air Vent Mount $4 Prime shipped, more
- Up to 20% off gift cards from Lowe’s, Hello Fresh, Cirque du Soleil, more
- Amazon 1-day Play-Doh sale: 36-pack $16.50, play sets from $4.50, more
- SimpliSafe’s Protect Home Security System w/ Camera falls to $210 ($370 value)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends Definitive & GTA V from $16 ea. + more
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers Levi’s jeans, Dockers khakis & more from $13
- Refresh your Brita from $14 w/ today’s Gold Box Sale: pitchers, filters, more
- GAP’s Fall Sale takes up to 50% off thousands of items from $21: jeans, shirts & more
- Philips’ Dusk-to-Dawn LED Bulbs automatically turn on/off: 3-pack at $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ralph Lauren gets you ready for cool weather with an extra 30% off jackets, vests & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lumino City, Photo Scanner Plus, more
- Samsonite’s business sale cuts 40% off MacBook bags, briefcases, backpacks & more
- Philips Wet/Dry Electric Shaver + smart clean: $90 for today only (Reg. $135+)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon opens new autonomous Go grocery storein Chicago
Aeotec debuts its new WallSwipe Z-Wave Plus Dimmer with multi-touch controls, buy now
Roland unveils its AX-Edge Keytar, and it can be tweaked directly from your iPhone
- OtterBox keeps your iPhone Xs/Max/R safe w/ new case lineup from $40
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 to launch on Switch in 2019, here’s 37 seconds of gameplay footage
- Upgrade your fall look with a new fashion-forward backpack under $75
- Amazon is set to release new devices this fall, here’s three event predictions
- Samsung debuts a trio of new AKG Bluetooth Headphones, now available for purchase
- Nintendo announces a two-pack of wireless NES controllers for Switch at $60
- Moshi’s iPhone Xs/Max/R case lineup has some awesome options like the StealthCover, more
- Pad & Quill’s new lineup of leather iPhone Xs/Max/r cases & wallets + 10% off
- Dyson announces its 360 Heurist robotic vacuum, a nice improvement over the 360 Eye
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James gets your tabletop ready for guests
- WaterField intros Fused Suede Case for the new iPhone Xs/Max/r, more
- Wisenet launches SmartCam N1 and N2 with reduced motion alerts via facial recognition
- littleBits unveils 3 new original kits letting you assemble a space rover, synth guitar, more
- Amazon set to sell 7-foot Christmas trees, more online this holiday season
- AOC announces four affordable, curved gaming displays ranging from 24- to 32-inches
- Mad for Plaid: Cool weather styles for the entire family under $30
- LEGO debuts new 1,166-piece Winter Village Fire Station to get you in the holiday spirit
- FromSoftware’s new PSVR game Déraciné gets release date, new trailer [Video]
- Nintendo announces 7-day FREE trial of its Switch Online Service ahead of launch