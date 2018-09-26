9to5Toys Last Call: Logitech Accessories from $14, SanDisk Storage Gold Box $27, Tile Tracker 4-Pack $28, more
Sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Update:
Green Deals: Nest Thermostat E $133 shipped (Reg. $169), more
- Let Alexa control your home theater & stream in 4K w/ the $80 Fire TV Cube (All-time low)
- Make the jump to 4K with Sceptre’s budget-friendly 65-inch UHD TV for $420 (Reg. $550)
- Expand your collection w/ these leather Apple Watch leather bands for $5 Prime shipped
- Essential Anatomy 5 for Mac/iOS now more than 30% off, starting from $15
- Watch the house while you’re away w/ Annke’s 1080p Wi-Fi camera for $39 (Reg. $60)
- Outfit your entire home with these 7.5/10W Qi Charging Pads for $10 Prime shipped
- Cover up to 4,000-sq. ft. in 802.11ac Wi-Fi w/ Tenda Nova’s Mesh System at $100 (20% off)
- Net OLALA’s 10,000mAh Power Bank for $18.50 w/ this exclusive code (50% off), more from $3
- Bring home a Bella 5-Quart Slow Cooker at just $20 for today only (Reg. $35+)
- Add a bit of retro flair to your life w/ Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 9 Camera at $50 (25% off)
- Spend $10+ on Dr Pepper or 7UP at Amazon and score a free $20 Playstation Store credit
- Anker’s PowerPort Strip 12 can charge your Mac, iPad, more w/ 15 outlets: $27 (Reg. $35)
- Amazon offers a $75 credit with purchase on new Discover cards
- This BLACK+DECKER Stainless Steel Pizza/Toaster Oven is now $50 shipped (Reg. $65+)
- Vineyard Vines takes 25% off everything, including Shep shirts & more from $36
- Complete your cord-cutting setup w/ 1byone’s 50-Mile HDTV Antenna at $14 (50% off)
- Amazon has AmScope Student Microscope Kits from $25 shipped (Up to 35% off)
- Get this beautiful collapsible home lantern for $33
- Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss cologne & perfume as low as $10 at Perfumania
- Men’s or Women’s Health Magazine: 4 yrs. for $12 shipped (Up to $100 in value)
- Hanes offers deals from $4 on sweatshirts for fall, jackets, T-shirts & much more
- Castlevania Requiem brings Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood to PS4
- Spice up your home w/ app-controlled RGB LED strips from $14 Prime shipped
- Store toys, clothes, or supplies in this Martha Stewart Fabric Drawer for $3 shipped
- Read millions of books with a Kindle Unlimited 6-month sub. for $30 (50% off)
- Jump into Xbox Game Pass w/ a 14-day FREE trial: access to over 100 games, 1-yr. $99, more
- Something Navy & Gal Meets Glam just released new lines at Nordstrom, here are our top picks
- A pair of Bodum Pavina 12-oz. Insulate Glasses can be yours for $14 Prime shipped (30% off)
- Blu-rays from $7: Die Hard 4K, Home Alone, The Maze Runner 4K, more
Amazon 1-day Logitech Sale, deals from $14: mice, keyboards, controllers, more
Huge SanDisk deals at Amazon from $27: Lightning drives, SD cards, SSD, more
Smartphone Accessories:Tile Bluetooth Item Finder 4-pack $28 shipped, more
Review:Jaybird’s sub-$100 Tarah wireless headphones deliver value and function
MORE NEW DEALS:
Insignia’s Voice Smart Portable Bluetooth Speaker takes Assistant on-the-go: 2 for $70
- Protect your iPhone X/S with Amazon’s Leather Wallet Case in various colors from $7
- Today only, Apple 12-inch MacBooks marked down to $850(Orig. $1,299)
- The Brydge 9.7-inch iPad Keyboard offers a premium typing experience: $65 (Reg. $90+)
- Echo Plus delivers Alexa and a built-in smart home hub for $81 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $130)
- Apple Magic Mouse 2 delivers Force Touch, more to your Mac for $80 (Open-Box, Reg. $129)
- Score two of Belkin’s Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plugs for $37 (Refurb, Orig. $70)
- Sideclick’s universal remote attachment enhances your Apple TV for $20 (Today only, Reg. $30)
- DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike now a best-ever $119 shipped (Today only, Reg. $159)
- Get two Hello Fresh meals for $1 when you sign-up for a new account
- J.Crew Factory deals are back w/ 30% off select flannel shirts, outerwear & more from $24
- Levi’s Fall Sale gets you ready for cool weather w/ 30% off $100+: jackets, jeans & more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $40, XCOM 2 Collection $40, more
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Controller is an obvious upgrade from normal options: $120 (Reg. $150)
- This Dyna-Glo Propane Tank Top Heater is 15,000BTU to keep you warm for $18.50
- Dyson’s Animal Upright Vac is $200 in today’s Gold Box (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Jos. A. Bank cuts an extra 60% off clearance: shoes, suits, outerwear, more
- Save on organic beauty products in Amazon’s Gold Box: Vitamin C & Retinol from $10
- Dockers Flash Sale spruces up your wardrobe w/ a rare 40% off sitewide + free shipping
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: MarginNote Pro, The Sims 2, more
- Stock up on K-cups and ground coffee in today’s Gevalia Gold Box with deals from $7
- 9to5Toys Daily: September 26, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LEGO re-releases motorized 800-piece Vestas Wind Turbine kit that stands 1-meter tall
Sony finally gives in and introduces cross-platform Fortnite support
AT&T’s HARMAN Spark OBD II adapter makes any car smart
- Fujifilm’s latest instant camera wraps video recording into an iconic retro aesthetic
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village remake now available on iOS/Android
- Cozy up your home for the first week of fall with these easy decor pieces under $50
- Timex partners with Todd Snyder on new vintage-inspired timepiece collection
- Red Dead Redemption 2 releases in one month, here’s the new PS4 Pro bundle
- Roku unveils new Premiere 4K streamer w/ attractive $40 price tag
- PowerA expands lineup of Nintendo Switch gear w/ new wireless GameCube controller, more
- RGBify your gaming battle station w/ these accessories for under $65
- Review:Nintendo’s new cardboard Labo Vehicle Kit races itself to top of the scoreboard
- Sokpop’s subscription will keep your game library fresh w/ two new indie titles a month
- Amazon unveils revamped Echo lineup, multi-room audio, new Ring cam, much more
- Air Jordan XXXIII hits store shelves next month w/ new one-handed lacing tech