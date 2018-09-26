Google Maps adds group planning tools on Android and iOS, rolling out now

Google I/O brought a ton of big announcements back in May, and today another one of those features is finally rolling out to the public. Google Maps is now adding a group planning feature that lets users collaborate with friends to plan events or a night out.

This new group planning feature was first announced back at I/O alongside other new features such as the “For You” tab and AR camera features. With group planning, Maps users can collect different points of interest as a “shortlist” which can be shared with friends. Once shared, friends can vote on the list, add to it, or even remove options.

Starting today, you can use Google Maps to easily plan where to go as a group. Simply long press on any place to add it to a shortlist – the small floating bubble on the side of your screen. Once you’ve added places, you can quickly share the list with your friends on any messaging platform, add or remove additional places, and vote together in Google Maps.

Group planning is just the latest in a line of features added to Maps that focus on elements outside of simple navigation. The “For You” tab, for example, provides users with recommendations for locations.

Currently, Google is rolling out group planning on mobile devices. It’s available both on Android and iOS starting this week through the respective apps.

