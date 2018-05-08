Google Maps’ new ‘For you’ tab introduces personal recommendations, AR camera features

Google Maps is adding a new “For you” section, but more broadly it is making the service more personal with machine learning to serve better recommendations. The service wants to let users make “better decisions on the go and experience the world in new ways.”

“Your match” is a new fourth tab in Google Maps on Android and iOS. Coming later this summer, it’s designed to offer personalization recommendations based on a user’s habits. This is particularly evident with a new “Your match” score that lets users see why such and such a place was recommend for a user.

We use machine learning to generate this number, based on a few factors: what we know about a business, the food and drink preferences you’ve selected in Google Maps, places you’ve been to, and whether you’ve rated a restaurant or added it to a list. Your matches change as your own tastes and preferences evolve over time—it’s like your own expert sidekick, helping you quickly assess your options and confidently make a decision.

Other features help users better coordinate with friends. A new shortlist feature will let users select multiple locations and offer it up.

The Explore tab has also been redesigned and will surface “everything new and interesting nearby.”

When you check out a particular area on the map, you’ll see dining, event, and activity options based on the area you’re looking at.

Meanwhile, Google Maps is adding new augmented reality features. A new camera interface can tell users exactly where they are in the real world, with helpful animated guides.

