YouTube for iOS updated to support HDR on iPhone XS

While it was supported on iPhone X, YouTube up until this point did not support HDR on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, despite both devices being capable of displaying HDR color.

As first spotted by AppleInsider, YouTube apparently did not support HDR out of the box for the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, but required an app update to enable this feature.

Unfortunately, Apple devices still don’t support VP9, so iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users alike are stuck with 1080p video, with no options for 1440p or 4K, despite having powerful enough hardware to support it.

The update brings YouTube up to version 13.37 on iOS and is available as a free update to all users.

