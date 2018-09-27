Google Images rolling out desktop redesign, adding photo credits to results

Google announced a number of big updates for Search earlier this week. Today, a desktop revamp for Google Images is rolling out that leverages the Google Material Theme, while image credits now appear in results.

The new desktop design takes inspiration from a number of tweaks that rolled out earlier this year on mobile. Images include more context with captions that note the webpage title. The title and domain also appear on the main results page underneath each image.

According to Google, this is meant at helping users find more about the site and whether this is the result they are looking for. Under the search bar, there is a carousel of related search terms in pill-shaped boxes that are a part of the Material Theme. Google notes that the larger screen should aid in completing more complex tasks.

Behind the scenes, the Google Images algorithm has been “overhauled” over the past year to “rank results that have both great images and great content on the page.” Search is prioritizing the authority of the web page featuring the image, fresh content, and the physical location of the picture on the page.

Starting today, Google Images will also display rights-related picture information. When available, Creator and Credit metadata will be available in the overflow menu on mobile under “Image Credits.” In the coming weeks, this pop-up will also note Copyright Notice details.

It’s traditionally been difficult to know the creator of images on the web, as well as who might own the rights. This information is often part of image metadata, and is key to protecting image copyright and licensing information.

Google worked with photo industry consortium CEPIC and the global technical standards body for the news media IPTC.

In addition to today’s updates, Google Images will begin displaying AMP stories, both from publishers and those generated by Google. Meanwhile, on mobile, Images is adding a Google Lens button to analyze and find similar pictures.

