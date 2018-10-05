9to5Toys Lunch Break: Roku Ultra $77, NETGEAR Arlo Pro Bundle $239, Lexar Memory Cards from $7, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Enjoy 4K and HDR content with Roku’s Ultra Streaming Media Player: $77 shipped
Bring home NETGEAR’s 2-Camera Arlo Pro Bundle at a new low of $239 ($320 value)
Save on Lexar Memory Cards starting at $7 shipped: 128GB Pro SDXC $70, more
Anker launches Amazon sale from $7 featuring new baby monitor, chargers, MFi gear, more
Review: Marshall’s Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker shines w/ high-quality build + stellar battery life
Giveaway: Win Jaybird’s new Tarah wireless headphones ($100 value)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Let Logitech’s $170 Harmony 950 Remote control your home theater (Reg. $250)
- Save $500 on Apple 12-inch MacBooks in this 1-day sale starting at $800
- Elevation Lab’s iPad DraftTable Kit delivers a pro-grade experience for $49 (Reg. $70)
- Caudabe offers 25% off new iPhone XS/Max/XR cases for 9to5 readers, prices from $15
- Capture glorious footage w/ the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom: $1,189 (Reg. $1,249)
- Upgrade to Canon’s AirPrint-Enabled AiO PIXMA Printer for $50, today only ($10 off)
- TP-Link’s $130 Kasa 802.11ac router bundle builds out your smart home ($250 value)
- The top-rated OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker is $27 via Amazon, today only
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-Foot MFi Lightning Cable $4 Prime shipped, more
- Levi’s takes up to 40% off select items + an extra 30% off sale jeans & more from $24
- This double hammock will let you catch a nap & some fresh air: $50 shipped (20% off)
- Switch Console Deals: Nintendo refurb at $35 off or new w/ $20 eShop credit
- Adorable kids and baby pajamas from $10 Prime shipped in today’s Gold Box
- Today’s Gold Box is loaded with Halloween decor from $24 Prime shipped
- Save big on Isopure Protein Powders in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $28
- Get 30 years of Zelda Art & Artifacts in this hardcover book for $19 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection $20 or less, Owlboy $22.50, more
- L.L. Bean’s Columbus Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide: Bean Boots, flannels & more from $13
- Take care of that pet hair w/ a cordless Dyson V6 Top Dog for $150 (Reg. $200)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Active Voice!, Backgammon Premium, more
- Le Creuset Savings Event takes 20% off nonstick & stainless steel items, from $80
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 05, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Toylander recreates 1948 Series 1 Land Rover with miniature electric style
Hori debuts new Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch accessories, preorder now
Dell’s latest Alienware m15 laptop packs up to a GTX 1080, 4K screen, more in a thin & light body
- Samsung’s incredible 8K TV is now available for pre-order w/ $15,000 price tag
- AirPods may finally have some competition thanks to RHA’s TrueConnect earbuds
- Levi’s x Justin Timberlake unveil a fall collection with 20 piecesstarting at $30
- New Nintendo Switch hardware is reportedly in the works for 2019
- LEGO Ideas unveils its latest crowd-funded kits: The Flintstones and a treehouse
- Grovemade’s artisan lineup of wood iPhone cases available for XS/Max and XR
- Best console game releases for October: Red Dead Redemption 2, AC Odyssey, more
- Amazon announces new Fire TV Stick 4K that’s HDR and Dolby Vision-equipped
- Kobo’s new Forma E-reader takes on Kindle Oasis with durable, waterproof design
- Freewrite Traveler arrives as a distraction-free E-ink typewriter that uploads to the cloud
- Our favorite books you should cozy up with in October: Nicholas Sparks, Kobe Bryant, more
- Caavo wants its Control Center to be the central 4K HDR smart hub of your home theater
- Tile introduces new smart trackers featuring replaceable batteries, increased range
- Harry Potter RPG leaks with open-world, custom characters and more [Video]
- Leviton expands Decora smart home lineup with new Alexa-enabled Mini Plug-in Outlet
- HP made a convertible laptop covered in leather that also has 4G LTE, and it looks awesome
- Moog One is here: insanely powerful sound design tools with the price to match
- Amazon launches its own AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses with prices from $130
- Lenovo shoots for the stars with its crazy USS Enterprise high-end computer
- New Balance’s latest Radiant Heat Collection keeps you on track in cool weather