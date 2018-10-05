9to5Toys Lunch Break: Roku Ultra $77, NETGEAR Arlo Pro Bundle $239, Lexar Memory Cards from $7, more

9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Enjoy 4K and HDR content with Roku’s Ultra Streaming Media Player: $77 shipped

Bring home NETGEAR’s 2-Camera Arlo Pro Bundle at a new low of $239 ($320 value)

Save on Lexar Memory Cards starting at $7 shipped: 128GB Pro SDXC $70, more

Review: Marshall’s Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker shines w/ high-quality build + stellar battery life

Giveaway: Win Jaybird’s new Tarah wireless headphones ($100 value)

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Toylander recreates 1948 Series 1 Land Rover with miniature electric style

Hori debuts new Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch accessories, preorder now

Dell’s latest Alienware m15 laptop packs up to a GTX 1080, 4K screen, more in a thin & light body