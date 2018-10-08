Lenovo Yoga Chromebook goes up for pre-order at $699 w/ Core i5, 8GB RAM

IFA 2018 brought a few premium Chromebooks, and one of those was Lenovo’s new Yoga Chromebook. The premium laptop was set to debut in October, and today pre-orders have opened up for the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook at Best Buy.

Looking back to IFA, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook stands out not just for its specs, but its size. The behemoth is not your average convertible with its huge 15-inch display. It’s a big machine and it does nothing to hide that, measuring in at 14.2-inches x 9.8-inches and weighing a whopping 4.2 lbs.

Under the hood, though, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook packs some respectable specifications. For this pre-order listing, those include an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The 15.6-inch display on this model is a touchscreen FHD panel which allows for around 10 hours of battery life with charging over USB-C. The machine also comes in a “Midnight Blue” colorway on its aluminum build.

Lenovo Yoga C630 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Combine productivity and entertainment with this Lenovo Yoga Chromebook. ITs 8GB of RAM and Intel i5 processor supply power for apps and media, and the 128GB solid-state drive provides fast access to files. This Lenovo Yoga Chromebook has a 360-degree folding screen that lets you use it in laptop, tent, presentation or tablet configurations.

Pre-orders for the Yoga Chromebook are open now at Best Buy, although the i5/8GB/128GB variant is the only one available at the moment for $699. Presumably, other models will be available soon at lower prices points and higher. 4K options are also coming.

