Ninety7’s ‘JOT’ is a ‘Made for Google’ battery base for Google Home Mini that costs $35

The Google Home Mini has been selling like hotcakes lately, and other brands are taking notice. Today, a “Made for Google” partner is launching a Google Home Mini battery base called “JOT.”

The best gifts for Android users

If you’ll recall, we reviewed a product called “LOFT” for the original Google Home earlier this year. That product simply acted as a replacement shell for the bottom half of Google Home, adding a battery to the smart speaker. Now, the same company behind LOFT is launching a Google Home Mini battery base.

The “JOT” by Ninety7 is a 5,000 mAh battery which attaches to the base of a Google Home Mini and creates a portable speaker. It basically doubles the size of the Home Mini, but it also provides up to eight hours on a single charge. Just like the LOFT, this product has four LED lights along the front to tell you how much power is left.

At $35, this is a no-brainer for Google Home Mini owners who want a bit of extra flexibility with their speaker. There are other options out there for a Google Home Mini battery base, but as far as I’m aware, this is the only one that also carries a “Made for Google” certification. Currently, the product is available on Ninety7’s store, but should also be coming to Amazon soon.

The device provides rechargeable, cord-free mobility at the user’s fingertips. While small in size, JOT is big on power. JOT features a powerful lithium-ion battery for up to eight hours of unplugged use. With four LED lights on the front of the JOT, users will always know how much battery life remains before another charge is needed, so, for example, users never have to worry about their smart assistant missing a wake-up call due to a power outage. Using JOT is easy – simply place the Google Home Mini securely into JOT to untether for cordless use. And by cutting the cord, the smart speaker is now mobile and ready for use on a coffee table, kitchen counter or by the grill outside, combining form with function and blending seamlessly into the home environment.

More on Google Home Mini:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: