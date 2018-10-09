You can make your Google Home Mini look like Mickey Mouse w/ new accessory

Alongside a redesign to the Google Store and a bunch of new products today, a new accessory for the Google Home Mini has quietly been announced which makes the smart speaker look like Mickey Mouse. Cute.

The best gifts for Android users

Made by Otterbox as part of its “Den Series,” this new base makes your Google Home Mini look like it’s part of the famous Mickey Mouse shape with a red base and two “ears” sticking out of the top. Clearly, this product is being targeted at families and is designed for “simple installation.”

Bring home the fun and enchantment of Disney with a playful Disney Mickey Mouse design. Den Series featuring Disney Mickey Mouse is made for simple installation and effortless interaction. All the Google Home Mini functions perform just like you expect them to.

Obviously, there’s no software integration on this base, but it’s a nice look. It should work with any Home Mini design. It will likely look best with the darker “Charcoal” variant though. Pricing lands at $19.95 and it’s listed as “Coming Soon” on the Google Store.