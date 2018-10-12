Messages 3.7 preps Google Assistant, more search filters, attachments [APK Insight]

Reflecting its new role as Google’s primary consumer messaging solution, Messages in recent months has received a number of updates. In the last version, search was significantly upgraded, while a Material Theme and dark mode were recently added. Messages 3.7 today continues work on adding Google Assistant and improving search.

Android Messages is now Messages

Sometime during the past few weeks, Google quietly renamed the Play Store listing from “Android Messages” to just “Messages.” As we noted last night, it reflects Google’s shift away from Android branding.

Google Assistant for Messages

Work on Allo-like Assistant suggestions in conversations continues with Messages 3.7. When users “Launch assistant,” they will be able to find out more about the Weather, Movies, and Restaurants.

<string name=”c2o_assistant_movies_button_text”>Movies</string> <string name=”c2o_assistant_restaurants_button_text”>Restaurants</string> <string name=”c2o_assistant_weather_button_text”>Weather</string> <string name=”c2o_category_assistant_content_description”>Launch assistant</string>

File attachments and PDFs

With Messages working on sharing contacts in version 3.6, today’s update details work on sending file attachments, including recognizing PDFs.

<string name=”conversation_list_snippet_file”>Attachment</string>

<string name=”pdf_file_content_description”>Pdf file</string> <string name=”pdf_file_extensions”>.pdf</string>

More Search categories

Version 3.6 introduced more advanced search functionality with categories to surface past images, videos, places, and links. Messages 3.7 reveals work on more specific filters like Restaurants, Screenshots, and Streets, while renaming a handful of the current ones.

<string name=”zero_state_search_images”>Images</string> <string name=”zero_state_search_movies”>Movies</string> <string name=”zero_state_search_pictures”>Pictures</string> <string name=”zero_state_search_places”>Places</string> <string name=”zero_state_search_restaurants”>Restaurants</string> <string name=”zero_state_search_screenshots”>Screenshots</string> <string name=”zero_state_search_streets”>Streets</string>

