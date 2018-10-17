9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG G6 $333, Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank $42, Anker Smart Projector $265, more
9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
LG’s G6 32GB smartphone sports a 5.7-inch screen at $333 shipped (Reg. $400)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank $42 shipped, more
Anker’s Capsule Smart Projector streams content and has a 4-hr. battery for $265
Anker’s best charging accessories are on sale from $11, USB-C hubs $30, more
Review: LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans
Review: PaMu Scroll brings wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, more to rival AirPods at just$39
MORE NEW DEALS:
Add 128GB of storage to your keychain w/ SanDisk’s $22.50 Ultra Fit Flash Drive
- Amazon 1-day Gold Box iPad Sale: 9.7″ Wi-Fi 32GB for $290+ more (Cert. Refurb)
- Timbuk2 messenger bags, MacBook backpacks & more at up to 50% off from $46
- Save on refurbished LIFX HomeKit LED lighting starting at $15 Prime shipped
- Apple begins selling 2018 certified refurbished MacBook Pros, deals from $1,529
- WD’s Blue 1TB Solid-State Drive hits Amazon all-time low at $140 shipped, more
- Neato’s Botvac D5 Robotic Vacuum uses laser mapping to clean your home at $420 ($80 off)
- Old Navy freshens your fall look w/ up to 50% off sitewide + additional 30% off
- Get your fishing gear in order w/ today’s KastKing Gold Box, deals from $32
- Purify your home w/ Swiffer’s Continuous Clean at $60 (Amazon low, Reg. $90)
- Sierra Trading Post has deals from $5 on cool weather essentials: North Face, Merrell, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter Generations Switch $40, Nioh $20, more
- Jump into 4K gaming w/ a NBA 2K19 & Tomb Raider Xbox One X bundle at $150 off
- Try Soylent with 25% off various flavors at Amazon, deals from $26 shipped
- Amazon Marvel $2 movie rental sale: Avengers, Thor, Captain America, more
- LED Lunar Moon Lamps are on sale from under $20 Prime shipped today (20% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civilization V, StoryToys Haunted House, more
- West Elm has everything you need to create a cozy home w/ up to 25% off sitewide
- Grab 1-yr. of The Economist Magazine at $100+ off: print or digital $51 shipped
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 17, 2018
Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:
Best Buy Black Friday 2018:My Best Buy rewards, Thanksgiving hours, doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers,more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Monoprice’s Black Friday Mini Sale discounts monitors, speakers and more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Toy Guide is here w/ LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Hot Wheels, more
- GameStop Black Friday 2018: early deals, free shipping, gift cards, more
- LEGO 2018 Holiday Book: get a first look at exclusive sets, promos and more
- Amazon Top 100 Toys List arrives with this year’s hottest gifts
- Kohl’s Black Friday 2018: Kohl’s Cash, coupons, Thanksgiving doorbusters, more
- Target promises ‘re-imagined’ toy department w/ 2,500 exclusives, more on Black Friday
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
SimpliSafe takes on Nest & Ring with new Video Doorbell Pro, now available for $169
TiVo Bolt OTA for Antenna: a cord cutter’s dream?
Analogue’s upcoming Mega Sg plays 2,000+ Sega cartridges and looks great to boot
- Amazon announces new Kindle Paperwhite with thinner, waterproof design
- Recording on Android just got a lot better w/ the all-in-one Spire Studio system
- How to get the Philips Hue look for under $40
- Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals brings the game to life, hits store shelves November 1st
- Nintendo debuts custom Diablo III Switch console for lovers of the dungeon crawler
- Let Alexa scare the kids this halloweenwith custom doorbell responses
- Cookbooks for Kindle you can buy under $3:Giada De Laurentiis, Jim Lahey, more
- Best Halloween 2018 costumesfor couples under $100
- Best iPhone XR clear case alternatives to Apple’s official $40 option
- Xbox One October update brings Dolby Vision to beat PlayStation, Alexa skills, and more
- Garmin Instinct smartwatch arrives with rugged build and 14 day battery life
- Razer unveils Raiju Mobile gaming controller w/ 23-hour battery life & Hair Trigger Mode
- New ROLI Beatmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your arsenal + 6 months of lessons & more
- It’s flannel season, gear up with our favorite styles under $50
- Top Greener launches line of affordable smart home accessories w/ energy monitoring, more
- Toys R Us lives! The iconic toy store cancels bankruptcy filing, rebrands as Geoffrey’s Toy Box
- AT&T will offer a streaming service with HBO and WarnerMedia content in late 2019
- Quirky kitchen gadgets that’ll liven up any home for under $20
- Dyson unveils its new Airwrap Hair Styler that can curl, dry or straighten your hair
- Whole Foods expands delivery and pickup for Prime members, save $10 on first order
- How to: upgrade your cord-cutting setup w/ HDHomeRun & Plex to enjoy sports, news, more