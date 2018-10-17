Misfit Vapor 2 leaks in two sizes with larger display, built-in GPS, more

A year after the Misfit Vapor launched, a follow-up Wear OS device might be in the works according to several early retail listings. The Misfit Vapor 2 is a Gen 4 Wear OS device from the Fossil Group with two case sizes and built-in GPS.

According to a translated product summary from a Dutch retailer, one of the marquee advancements of this Wear OS watch is a larger display made possible by thinner bezels. The exact screen size is not specified, but the manual notes a 36mm display (or 1.42-inch) at 454 x 454.

The added screen real estate could come at the expense of the touch bezel that allows users to easily scroll. None of the descriptions or manuals make any reference to this feature.

The width is now 46mm with a thickness of 13mm (versus 44mm and 13.5mm today). Both devices still share a 20mm watch band, while the crown is now much thicker rather than being almost flush against the case. It is available in black, rose gold, and silver cases, as well as several leather, rubber, and metal link bracelets.

Five watches with these dimensions are listed, but the same retailer and Nordstrom in the U.S. also mention another model. With a 390 x 390 display that’s only 41mm wide and 12mm thick, a smaller variant is possibly on the way. According to the available product images, the two sizes are nearly identical visually.

Like other Gen 4 devices from the Fossil Group, the early specs confirm a heart rate sensor and built-in GPS for the Misfit Vapor 2, with the addition of NFC for Google Pay also possible. Like the entire generation, the watch will probably still use a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and not the new 3100.

The Dutch retailer prices both the 41 and 46mm Misfit Vapor 2 at €230 ($265) for the base model without a metal strap. Official pricing could be different between the two variants.

41mm

