Montblanc Summit 2 is the first Wear OS watch w/ Snapdragon Wear 3100, starting at $995

Last month, Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon Wear 3100 to power the next generation of Wear OS devices. Focused on providing an always-on mode and longer battery life, the first smartwatch powered by that chipset is available today with the Montblanc Summit 2.

Known for luxury writing instruments (pens) and other jewelry, this is the Swiss company’s second Wear OS device. Another luxury item, the Summit 2 features a 42mm case that Montblanc considers unisex. The 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 327 PPI is protected by sapphire crystal, with the entire watch coming in at 14.3mm thick. The 22mm straps are interchangeable with Montblanc offering leather, nylon, and Milanese options.

There is a sizable rotating crown on the right edge, with two buttons above and below that can be programmed to launch various apps. The case back features glass, steel, and resin with a heart rate sensor present, as well as magnetic charging pins.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip with a notable 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Double most current Wear OS smartwatches, it also features NFC for Google Pay, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi.

With Qualcomm’s new chip focused on battery life, the Montblanc Summit 2 is rated for one full day of usage with an extra 4-5 days in a “Time Only Mode.” This is due to a QC1110 ultra-low power co-processor that handles the display and sensor co-processing. It allows for a simple watch face with basic information that can be displayed for days, as well as an enhanced Ambient Mode with smooth second-hand, live complications, and improved brightness.

The Montblanc Summit 2 features Wear OS 2.1 out-of-the-box with the new swipe-heavy interface that provides quick access to Google Assistant, Google Fit, and redesigned notifications, as well as quick settings. The Swiss brand also included some custom apps, including a travel companion called Timeshifter, Travel Info with currency, tax, and basic phrases, and a Running Coach app that takes into account VO2 Max.

Case materials include bicolor, black, and stainless steel that comes in an assortment of leather or nylon bands. These watches cost $995, while Montblanc also offers a “Summit 2 Titanium Sport Edition.” The material makes the watch lighter at 49g (instead of 62g), with a rubber sport strap included. Most variants of the Montblanc Summit 2 are shipping today.

