9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Charging Accessories from $16, LG G6 $250, JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth Speaker $55, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker PowerWave 10W Charging Bundle $40, USB-C gear, more from $16 in this week’s deals
Today only, score the unlocked LG G6 Android Smartphone for $250 (Reg. $400)
The splashproof JBL Flip 3 speaker is down to $55 at Amazon (Reg. $75+)
Review: LEGO’s 180-piece Overwatch Omnic Bastion set is a pricey but unique collectable
MORE NEW DEALS:
Kingston’s 240GB Internal SSD is down to a new Amazon low at $33 shipped
- Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Smart Lighting Kit returns to Amazon all-time low at $120
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 w/ email delivery: save on apps, movies, much more
- Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad on sale from $285 ahead of next week’s event
- Apple AirPods have instant pairing + 24-hr. battery life: $123 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $159)
- Smartphone Accessories: Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Mount $9 Prime shipped, more
- Monoprice’s early Black Friday sale takes 20% off sitewide for today only
- Prime members get a FREE 3-month trial to Audible ($45 value)
- Amazon 1-day Sharpie Sale from $8: 24-Pack Ultra Fine, 36-Pack Metallic, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $30, Valkyria Chronicles 4 $42, more
- Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR delivers cord-cutting functionality to your Apple TV for $100
- Assemble 24 miniature LEGO builds w/ the Star Wars 2018 Advent Calendar at $34 (Reg. $40)
- Expand your smart home w/ LIFX’s Multicolor HomeKit LED Bulb at $26 (40% off)
- Enso silicone braided rings are a great alternative for working out & more for just $6
- Monster 8-quart Ultra Instant Pot hits Amazon all-time low: $120 shipped ($60 off)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (multiple colors) from just $56 shipped (Reg. $70+), more
- AeroGarden Herbie delivers a kid-focused indoor garden for winter: $46 (Reg. $60)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Spark Camera, Word Tiles, more
- Allen Edmonds Boots Sale offers up to 40% off select styles + free shipping
- Go medieval w/ game night as Carcassonne drops to $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Levi’s Friends & Family Sale drops prices from $17 on jeans, shirts, outerwear, more
- Massive gift card sale up to 20% off: Nintendo, GameStop, Uber, Domino’s, many more
- Amazon Essentials offer styles for the entire family under $20 sweatshirts, t-shirts & more
- Get in the Halloween spirit w/ the 30-film classic monster Blu-ray collection: $70 (Reg. $150)
Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:
The Amazon Holiday Electronics Gift Guide is here with gadgets under $100 and more
- Staples Black Friday 2018:Rewards perks, 110% price match, online discounts, more
- B&H Black Friday 2018: free expedited shipping, deals on high-end gear, more
- eBay Black Friday 2018:110% price match guarantee, free shipping, more
- Best Buy Black Friday 2018:My Best Buy rewards, Thanksgiving hours, doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers,more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Target Toy Book 2018has arrived:LEGO, Nerf, 25% off coupons, much more [Gallery]
- Monoprice’s Black Friday Mini Sale discounts monitors, speakers and more
- Guitar Center Black Friday 2018: early iOS/Mac gear deals, shipping, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Toy Guideis here w/ LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Hot Wheels, more
- GameStop Black Friday 2018: early deals, free shipping, gift cards, more
- LEGO 2018 Holiday Book:get a first look at exclusive sets, promos and more
- Home Depot Black Friday 2018: free shipping, online sales, more
- Amazon Top 100 Toys Listarrives with this year’s hottest gifts
- Kohl’s Black Friday 2018:Kohl’s Cash, coupons, Thanksgiving doorbusters, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The Shaper Origin leverages AR and a built-in display to bring precise cuts to your workshop
Pottery Barn Apartment turns any space into a walk-in closet w/ essentials from under $10
- Sam’s Club will soon offer same-day grocery delivery at over half of its stores
- Supreme collaborates with The North Face on a fall & winter collection from $88
- LEGO Ideas releases new 860-piece Pop-Up Book setfor its ten-year anniversary
- Review: PaMu Scroll brings wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, more to rival AirPods at just $39
- Review: LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans
- Taco Bell is giving away limited edition Xbox One X consoles again, here’s how to win
- mophie powerstation USB-C 3XL packs 45W USB-C PD, 26000mAh of power, more
- Verizon’s new GizmoWatch wearable packs LTE-connectivity for a low-cost monthly fee
- Amazon announces new Kindle Paperwhite with thinner, waterproof design
- Recording on Android just got a lot better w/ the all-in-one Spire Studio system
- How to get the Philips Hue look for under $40
- Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals brings the game to life, hits store shelves November 1st
- Nintendo debuts custom Diablo III Switch console for lovers of the dungeon crawler
- Let Alexa scare the kids this halloweenwith custom doorbell responses
- Cookbooks for Kindle you can buy under $3:Giada De Laurentiis, Jim Lahey, more
- Best Halloween 2018 costumesfor couples under $100
- Best iPhone XR clear case alternatives to Apple’s official $40 option
- Xbox One October update brings Dolby Vision to beat PlayStation, Alexa skills, and more
- Garmin Instinct smartwatch arrives with rugged build and 14 day battery life
- Razer unveils Raiju Mobile gaming controller w/ 23-hour battery life & Hair Trigger Mode