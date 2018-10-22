9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Charging Accessories from $16, LG G6 $250, JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth Speaker $55, more

9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/10/9to5Toys-Daily-10-22-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Anker PowerWave 10W Charging Bundle $40, USB-C gear, more from $16 in this week’s deals

Today only, score the unlocked LG G6 Android Smartphone for $250 (Reg. $400)

The splashproof JBL Flip 3 speaker is down to $55 at Amazon (Reg. $75+)

Review: LEGO’s 180-piece Overwatch Omnic Bastion set is a pricey but unique collectable

MORE NEW DEALS:

Kingston’s 240GB Internal SSD is down to a new Amazon low at $33 shipped

Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:

The Amazon Holiday Electronics Gift Guide is here with gadgets under $100 and more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

The Shaper Origin leverages AR and a built-in display to bring precise cuts to your workshop

Pottery Barn Apartment turns any space into a walk-in closet w/ essentials from under $10