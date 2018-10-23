Razer Phone 2 facing network compatibility issues on Verizon, fix incoming

While the Razer Phone 2 is advertised as offering full Verizon network support, early customers who have already received the phone are reporting that’s not necessarily the case.

As noted on Reddit, users who insert their Verizon SIM into the Razer Phone 2 might not notice data issues initially, but will quickly discover that calling and SMS service is rather wonky. The situation seems to vary wildly, though. Some users report that outgoing calls and texts are working normally, while incoming data seemed disabled. Meanwhile, some users say they’ve experienced no issues at all.

One user on Reddit, Part_Time_Lamer, offered a possible solution with Verizon, but others reported trying it to no avail:

Get to Tier 2 support and have them manually add the IMEI to your account. I had to leave for work, otherwise I would’ve called instead of dealing with support over Twitter. I’m gonna deal with it tomorrow.

Later on in the thread, another investigative customer, xDanger65, seemed to receive more clarity from Verizon:

Got booted up to top tier customer support and an NBR ticket. This rep knew about the phone and razer’s claims of compatibility but politely told me that it’s not in VZW’s database and therefore right now not compatible. My NBR ticket is a request for addition into the database. In response to the these issues, Razer took to Twitter to say it’s working with Verizon to resolve the problems as soon as possible: We're aware that Verizon is not enabled on the #RazerPhone 2 right now and are working to enable it ASAP—hang in there! Razer Phone 2 is compatible with a variety of GSM, HSPA+ and LTE carriers. Find out more about the frequency bands supported: https://t.co/O5xIeVaxjB pic.twitter.com/brObzrwKgb — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) October 23, 2018 Razer ultimately hopes that addressing the issue, as well as promptly working with Verizon, will ease panic from concerned consumers. As evident by its tweet, Razer wants to make it clear that hardware is not what’s at fault here, as these phones have the necessary LTE Band 12 for Verizon support. For all you anxious Razer and Verizon customers, you might have all systems up and running sooner rather than later, but in the meantime we’ll have to wait and see. Have you gotten your hands on a Razer Phone 2? What do you think so far? Let us know in the comments below.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: